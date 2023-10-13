News you can trust since 1836
Charity announces ambitious fundraiser for minibus to allow people with disabilities to explore the Yorkshire Dales

A charity has announced an ambitious fundraiser for a new minibus to allow people with disabilities to explore the Yorkshire Dales.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 13th Oct 2023, 16:30 BST- 2 min read
The minibus is to provide outdoor experiences and support with social inclusion for individuals with disabilities.

The new transport will offer the opportunity to not only to see the great Yorkshire Dales but also to engage with the experience, as those suffering with mobility issues often miss out on this valuable connection with nature.

The charity’s work extends beyond a bus ride and destination stop style experience.

Open Country supports people with disabilities to experience the Yorkshire Dales.Open Country supports people with disabilities to experience the Yorkshire Dales.
Open Country understands the extra support needed to combat the negative impact of mental health often triggered by social isolation.

Its initiatives provide a platform to socialise and the chance to form friendships during these essential trips into the great outdoors.

Hannah Cockroft OBE, a Yorkshire-born Paralympic champion who is a supporter of Open Country, said: ”Yorkshire has incredible outdoor spaces that everyone should have the opportunity to appreciate and enjoy.

“Open Country is ensuring that Yorkshire beauty really can be explored by everyone, by making those activities accessible.

Open Country is supported by Hannah Cockroft OBE.Open Country is supported by Hannah Cockroft OBE.
“For many people though, transport is the biggest barrier. Open Country removes that by providing travel and activities.

“Any money raised can help these days go ahead and help everyone in Yorkshire have equal access to everything that our county has to offer.”

All Open Country minibuses are equipped with adaptations that make them wheelchair accessible, including a wheelchair tail lift.

The total cost of the new minibus, along with the necessary adaptations, is estimated to be £57,595.

David Shaftoe, chief officer of Open Country, said: “We really appreciate any generosity and dedication to our cause.

“All contributions play a vital role in our ongoing mission to make the great outdoors available to all, particularly those in our community living with disabilities.

“Any kindness and support serve as a great inspiration to us, and we are truly grateful for the commitment given to fostering these social connections and enabling essential outdoor experiences.

“Together, we are creating a meaningful impact, ensuring no one is excluded.

“We extend our heartfelt thanks for joining us on this journey and embracing our vision of inclusivity and joy.”

