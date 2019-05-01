New Harrogate restaurant is launched today

A new restaurant is opening today in Harrogate near the town centre.

After the spot at the Kimberley Hotel at 11-19 King's Road was vacated by Burgers & More, who moved to the old Damn Yankee slot on Station Parade, an Italian and Mediterranean restaurant is now being launched today, Wednesday, May 1 at noon.

Victory! Harrogate Theatre wins top UK award for panto



Called Aroma, it's open from noon to 10pm, Monday to Saturday and serves pizza, pasta, steaks, sides, bruschetta and desserts.

PS The new Burgers & More restaurant opened on Station Parade by owner Ian Coumont is called Burgers & More @the original damn yankee.

Harrogate parents/buggy group opposes relief road near Nidd Gorge