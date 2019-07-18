Moon landing - Harrogate hotel's spectacular 'stargazing' offer

With only two days until the momentous 50th anniversary of man landing on the Moon, Rudding Park has announced the launch of its latest spectacular Stargazing series.

Following a sell-out success earlier this year, Rudding Park, Harrogate, has announced dates for their 2019 season of Stargazing Experiences.

Harrogate's Rudding Park hotel - Star bathing

Guests will discover the sky at night during these exclusive Stargazing Experiences which include an overnight stay, Yorkshire breakfast, access to the Roof Top Spa for Starbathing, supper at Clocktower followed by an informative and engaging Discovering Astronomy session with astronomer, Richard Darn, before venturing outside to explore the night sky.

Top Harrogate firm's major jobs expansion



Richard Darn, who helped establish Europe’s largest Dark Sky Park, will host the beginner-friendly Discovering Astronom’ session in Rudding Park cinema with its starlight ceiling. Guests will learn how to guide themselves around some of the more easily recognisable features of the night sky; constellations, features of the moon, the planets, aurorae and star clusters before venturing outside to observe the night sky where Richard will help newcomers find their way around using a high-strength telescope and the bare eye.

Three dates are available; Solar System Night on Sunday, September 8, the Leonids Meteor Shower on Sunday, November 17 and Winter Moon and Christmas Stars’on Thursday, December 5.

During their stay guests can Starbathe in the warming waters of the Spa Bath or Hydrotherapy Pool on the Roof Top Spa – a social space where guests can relax and soak under the stars.

For more information or to book an overnight Stargazing Experience visit https://www.ruddingpark.co.uk/sleep/stargazing-experience/.

MP says Harrogate is not 'going downhill'