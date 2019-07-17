Top Harrogate firm's major jobs expansion

Harrogate-based tea and coffee company, Taylors of Harrogate is recruiting for more than 20 new jobs as it continues a significant expansion of its factory operations.

The business, which is home to the Yorkshire Tea and Taylors of Harrogate brands, has recently completed the installation of a new tea blending area which is part of a £14m investment to expand and improve its factory and offices.

Later this year, Taylors will be moving to 24/7 production for the first time in its 130-year history to accommodate growing demands for Yorkshire Tea and Taylors of Harrogate products both in the UK and internationally.

The move towards 24/7 production will lead to an extra 50% production capacity.

As a result of the factory and shift expansion, Taylors is recruiting for 23 new jobs across a variety of roles and shifts.

The roles include machine operators, warehouse and distribution assistants, engineers and production managers.

A total of 19 roles will be based at the firm’s Harrogate factory and offices, with four additional roles being situated at Taylors’ warehouse facility in Knaresborough.

Paul Coupe, Operations Director at Taylors of Harrogate, said: “It’s an exciting time at Taylors of Harrogate as we expand our production capability to meet the ever-growing demand for our tea and coffee products across the world.

"We’re proud to be recruiting across a range of roles and I’d urge anyone looking for a new challenge in operations to consider applying – it’s a brilliant opportunity to join the team at a wonderful Yorkshire business!”

Taylors of Harrogate employs more than 450 people and is considered one of the region’s top employers.

Alongside their salary, all staff receive a share of the business’ success each quarter through the Group Prosperity Scheme.

Other benefits include access to learning and development opportunities along with free meals, refreshments and hot drinks.

Yorkshire Tea remains the only major brand in growth in the steadily declining black tea market.

Yorkshire Tea and Taylors of Harrogate products are now sold in 39 countries with international sales up 35% over the last two years.

The vacancies are live now on the Bettys and Taylors website, open until August 4.

