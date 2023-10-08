Partnership to create more affordable housing in Kirkby Malzeard to meet demand is set to begin

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Work on the first of a series of developments under the new scheme, which involves North Yorkshire Council’s property company, Brierley Homes, and Broadacres Housing Association has begun.

Brierley Homes is a private house-building company wholly owned by North Yorkshire Council, while Broadacres is a not-for-profit housing association based in Northallerton and operating across the North of England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By pooling their knowledge, experience and resources, they hope to help meet the demand for affordable homes.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More affordable homes are due to be built across North Yorkshire through a new partnership to help people get on the housing ladder.

Brierley Homes managing director, Stuart Ede, said: “This announcement is the result of 12 months of hard work and negotiations between ourselves and Broadacres on this and other schemes.

“It is an exciting partnership between two North Yorkshire companies that will deliver high-quality housing in areas of greatest need.

“Work will begin at Kirkby Malzeard shortly and we can’t wait to welcome new owners once the development is complete.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The initial scheme is at Kirkby Malzeard, near Ripon, and will be called Laverton Oaks.

Brierley Homes is delivering the scheme following an agreement to buy the land from Broadacres.

It will feature 33 houses, of which 13 will be affordable homes.

They will be built to the highest specifications and feature energy-efficient construction techniques.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Broadacres’ director of development and investment, Helen Fielding, said: “Working in partnership with Brierley Homes, we are pleased to be able to provide 13 much-needed affordable homes in this part of rural North Yorkshire.

“It’s important that we continue investing in even more affordable housing across the county, ensuring our rural communities remain sustainable for local people now and in the future.

“We see working closely with Brierley as a major step towards achieving this.”

The scheme is scheduled to be completed within two years.

Details on further projects will be revealed in the coming months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for housing, Coun Simon Myers, said: “North Yorkshire is a beautiful place in which to live, work and raise a family.

“However, the affordability gap between earnings and house prices is the largest in England outside the South-East.

“This presents huge problems for those who aspire to own their own homes and for those who rent.