Bus driver involved in fatal crash near Ripon ‘completely overwhelmed by response’ from community fundraiser

A GoFundMe page has raised over £6,000 for a bus driver who was involved in a fatal collision in Ripon

On Sunday, September 3, Daria Bartienieva, 35, Ihor Bartieniev, aged six, and Anastasiia Bartienieva, 15, were killed in the crash on the A61 near Ripon.

The collision involved a silver Vauxhall Meriva, a blue Toyota Aygo and a double-decker bus and police are still appealing for information following the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fundraiser set up by the city’s residents has so far raised £6,731 in support of the bus driver who was left seriously injured in the horrific collision.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Russell King, who is known as Bob, was the driver of the 36 bus involved in the tragic crash.

Whilst Mr King is still recovering from his injuries, the accident has left him physically injured and mentally traumatised.

Mr King, who has now left hospital, has shared his deepest appreciation on the Ripon Blow Your Horn social media page.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He gave his heart-felt thanks to the community and said he was ‘completely overwhelmed by the response’ and ‘slightly embarrassed by the generosity.’

Mr King told residents how the crash had affected his ‘nearest and dearest’ and that ‘he will never forget the response’ he and his family have received.

He assured those concerned he will ‘eventually make a full recovery’ and that he was humbled by such generosity, saying he plans to give back to the community in the coming future.