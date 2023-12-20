'High quality new homes for local people': Yorkshire Housing to build 37 affordable homes in Ripon

Yorkshire Housing have appointed NuSpace Homes Ripon to construct 37 new mixed tenure homes set to be ready for residents by December, 2025.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The scheme will provide 37 homes with affordable rent, rent to buy and shared ownership options, and will be supported by grant funding from Homes England.

Outline planning permission for the site was granted by the former Harrogate Borough Council in 2021, before they were replaced by North Yorkshire Council earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site is in an area that is deemed as having a high housing demand, and at the time outline planning was approved the former Council said that the proposed development will help “regenerate a gateway site in one of the District’s main settlements.”

Pictured: The satellite view of Hutton Bank, Ripon, where the new homes will be built.

Demolition of the existing vacant buildings is set to start soon with construction of the homes beginning early next year.

Sian Webster, director of development at Yorkshire Housing said: “We’re really pleased to be working alongside NuSpace Homes to deliver these quality new homes.

“This development will regenerate a disused brownfield site and give more people the chance to have a place they’re proud to call home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s a need for more affordable homes across Yorkshire, and this scheme takes us a step closer to reaching our target of building 8,000 new homes across the county.”

Stephen Hampshire of NuSpace Ripon said: “We are proud to be working in partnership with Yorkshire Housing to support this gateway site and deliver a much needed mix tenure development at Hutton Bank Ripon.

"The new homes offer the perfect balance of access to schools, amenities and the Yorkshire Dales.

“The development is an excellent example of collaborative partnership working with all involved to bring high quality new homes to local people and set in this prime location in Ripon.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new homes will also provide the city’s residents with a chance to afford quality housing and remain living in the area.