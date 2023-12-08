HALLS of Ripon: Equality at its heart and soul as unique concept allows independent trade to thrive

An independent shopping hall with a unique concept at the very soul of its operation is allowing creative entrepreneurs to thrive in an otherwise challenging high street landscape.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

HALLS of Ripon is a family-run collaboration which re-invented the well-known Ripon shopping centre with a concept which supports its independent traders.

While some successful traders have recently moved on following their success, HALLS has opened the space to exciting new talent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After two and a half years under new ownership, the hall's collaborative new concept has gone “from strength to strength” and has “never looked back”.

HALLS of Ripon look forward to the festive period with some of the most unique traders to date.

One of the proprietors, Barry Cooper, said: “We created a whole new concept.

“Our over-riding objective here is to make it a wonderful place for everyone, which supports creative entrepreneurs and unique traders in equal measure.

“Those that work here and those that come, make it a great atmosphere.

“We’ve got many regulars, some come once or twice a day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Remarkably, the traders share the workload while minimising the hours spent manning a shop front.

The unique cooperative ethos provides the freedom to develop their business online, or explore and research new material.

Mr Cooper said: “Everyone here rents a space, they pay one monthly sum.

“We don’t take any commission or any more money from them.

“This means that smaller independent traders can afford to be here because of how it works.

“We don’t make any money off the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The new system allows local artisans and people who design and make things themselves to thrive.

“The kind of traders who couldn’t afford a shop on the high street.”

One young professional started from scratch reupholstering furniture and also has a workshop purposefully built alongside her space.

Each trader has their own personal card machine, as there is no central management taking a percentage of their commission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Cooper's father, Mike, took a step back this year when he turned 70, after putting in years of dedication developing the new trader-friendly system.

He said: “We’ve taken it on as a family.

“Some traders started totally from scratch and came in with nothing.

“Together, we’ve all supported each newcomer, and helped them succeed.

“It’s a unique concept, we don’t know anywhere else like it.

“An age old concept, like back in the 40s, 50s and 60s.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the halls shoppers can find ladies’ and children’s wear, vintage ladies’ wear, retro clothing, crystals, Diecast models, handmade jewellery, baby gifts, sheepskin rugs, unique arts, handcrafted wood, and even an upholsterer.

As the city’s footfall has been consistently on the rise, the hall’s traders have yet more to be positive about this Christmas.

Mr Cooper said: “This year is going to be the strongest Christmas because we’ve got such a unique mix here now, our best ever selection.

“We’ve been going from strength to strength, and since we took on the new concept which supports everyone equally, we’ve never looked back.”