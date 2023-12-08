HALLS of Ripon: Equality at its heart and soul as unique concept allows independent trade to thrive
HALLS of Ripon is a family-run collaboration which re-invented the well-known Ripon shopping centre with a concept which supports its independent traders.
While some successful traders have recently moved on following their success, HALLS has opened the space to exciting new talent.
After two and a half years under new ownership, the hall's collaborative new concept has gone “from strength to strength” and has “never looked back”.
One of the proprietors, Barry Cooper, said: “We created a whole new concept.
“Our over-riding objective here is to make it a wonderful place for everyone, which supports creative entrepreneurs and unique traders in equal measure.
“Those that work here and those that come, make it a great atmosphere.
“We’ve got many regulars, some come once or twice a day.”
Remarkably, the traders share the workload while minimising the hours spent manning a shop front.
The unique cooperative ethos provides the freedom to develop their business online, or explore and research new material.
Mr Cooper said: “Everyone here rents a space, they pay one monthly sum.
“We don’t take any commission or any more money from them.
“This means that smaller independent traders can afford to be here because of how it works.
“We don’t make any money off the building.
“The new system allows local artisans and people who design and make things themselves to thrive.
“The kind of traders who couldn’t afford a shop on the high street.”
One young professional started from scratch reupholstering furniture and also has a workshop purposefully built alongside her space.
Each trader has their own personal card machine, as there is no central management taking a percentage of their commission.
Mr Cooper's father, Mike, took a step back this year when he turned 70, after putting in years of dedication developing the new trader-friendly system.
He said: “We’ve taken it on as a family.
“Some traders started totally from scratch and came in with nothing.
“Together, we’ve all supported each newcomer, and helped them succeed.
“It’s a unique concept, we don’t know anywhere else like it.
“An age old concept, like back in the 40s, 50s and 60s.”
In the halls shoppers can find ladies’ and children’s wear, vintage ladies’ wear, retro clothing, crystals, Diecast models, handmade jewellery, baby gifts, sheepskin rugs, unique arts, handcrafted wood, and even an upholsterer.
As the city’s footfall has been consistently on the rise, the hall’s traders have yet more to be positive about this Christmas.
Mr Cooper said: “This year is going to be the strongest Christmas because we’ve got such a unique mix here now, our best ever selection.
“We’ve been going from strength to strength, and since we took on the new concept which supports everyone equally, we’ve never looked back.”
The halls will be going through some improvements during January and would like to remind people to bring their shopping forward so they are not disappointed.