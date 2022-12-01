This stunning, historic apartment, close to town and The Stray, is for sale

A character apartment within a lovely old building dating back to the turn of the 19th century and booking towards The Stray is for sale.

The Grade ll Listed Old Parsonage is in a prime location in the town, and has lovely walled and established gardens, with Yorkshire stone patios, and an attractive summer house.

With two bedrooms, the ground floor apartment is very spacious inside. Its reception hall has a feature fireplace, and a guest w.c. off, while leading to the main reception rooms.

There's a drawing room that has a stunning fireplace and living flame gas fire, with period decorative detail, and a wide bay window looking out over the gardens while allowing natural light to flood in.

A sitting room, too, has a focal fireplace, and a built in bookcase. Views extend to the parkland of the Stray from the window.

The study or home office overlooks the rear gardens and has useful shelving and cupboards. Arched display units to the chimney breast are a feature of the dining room, that also has a fireplace.

From the light and spacious breakfast kitchen that has fitted units, integrated appliances and a range cooker, is a door leading outside. A utility room is an added facility accessed from an inner hallway.

Both large double bedrooms have stylish en suite bathrooms, with both bath and shower facilities in each, and fitted storage. One bedroom has a door out to the courtyard.

There's a shared driveway leading to the attractive, well stocked gardens with rockeries.

The Old Parsonage, Park Parade, Harrogate, has an asking price of £850,000 with Myrings Estate Agents, Harrogate, and its tenure is leasehold. Call the agents on 01423 566400 for further information about the property.

