This £2.45m home for sale is near Kirkby Overblow, with Wharfe Valley views

Designed to connect with nature and so improve the health and well-being of its inhabitants, this unique family home with contemporary style has stunning views from its oversized windows.

Its bespoke kitchen with large kitchen island, designed by Studio Nest, is open plan with dining and family space that connects to the terrace, grounds, and the vista that lies beyond.

A walk-in pantry and a practical laundry room are useful facilities, then there's a separate sitting room with feature fireplace, and a versatile home gym or office on the ground floor.

A striking feature steel and timber staircase leads up to the first floor and the master bedroom with panoramic views over the Wharfe Valley. Built-in double wardrobes, an en suite and a dressing room large enough to be a fifth bedroom add to the considerable comfort.

A separate guest suite, also with long-range views, includes an en suite bathroom and a stylish dressing area.

Two more double bedrooms complete the first floor with a beautifully designed house bathroom that has a freestanding bath.

The house has underfloor heating to the ground floor and the bathrooms, an air source heat pump with mains pressure hot water tank, and true fibre 'gigabit' internet connection.

Electric gates lead in to the property, that has an integral double garage with a fitted 22Kw electric car charger.

Gardens by Rob Hardy & Co Garden Design include a lawned stretch to the front, and to the rear, there is a lovely terrace for sitting out, al fresco dining and entertaining, with planted borders and sweeping valley views.

River View, Mill Lane, Kearby, West Yorkshire, is for sale at £2,450,000, with Strutt and Parker estate agents, Harrogate.

