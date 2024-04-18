An overview of the stunning lifestyle property surrounded by countryside.An overview of the stunning lifestyle property surrounded by countryside.
Look inside this fabulous £1.5m cottage with uninterrupted views towards Harrogate

This appealing cottage within stunning countryside is a lifestyle property offering the good life in the loveliest of locations.
By Sally Burton
Published 18th Apr 2024, 09:58 BST

The attractive stone built property with four bedrooms has a private gated entrance, with parking, a double garage, stores and a workshop.

Its enchanting gardens wrap around the cottage, with terraces and seating areas sited to soak up the incredible views.

Further to these is a vegetable garden, two greenhouses, a wild flower meadow, an orchard and paddocks.

In all the plot covers around 3.3 acres.

Spacious and light reception rooms in the cottage look out over the landscaped garden and open countryside towards Harrogate.

A recent addition to the house is the sitting room with a cosy log burner, and spectacular southerly views. Doors lead out to the terrace and garden, making an ideal entertaining facility.

The adjacent dining room, with log burner, also has garden access.

A Rayburn is a warming feature in the kitchen, then there's a separate utility and rear hall with feature fireplace.

Four first floor bedrooms include a principal room with en suite.

Another bedroom is currently used as a study, and all bedrooms have built-in wardrobes.

The private garden is exceptionally lovely with a natural stream running through.

A south-facing front lawn leads to a ha ha that drops into a sunny wildflower meadow.

With the terrace along the front of the house are many other seating areas, and to one side of the meadow is a greenhouse with light and power, plus raised beds and trees along the border.

To the other side of the garden and meadow is an orchard with fruit trees and paddock land.

The garage has a workbench and a mezzanine level for additional storage, and there’s a large garden store, a water treatment shed and log store.

Cow Close Cottage, Hartwith, Harrogate, HG3 3EY, is for sale at £1,500,000, with Croft Residential, York, tel. 01904 238222.

