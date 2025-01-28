Inside this remarkably comfortable six-bed home, for sale at just short of £2m

​With electric gates, and dual entrance driveways, the impressive Southlands Farm ​stands with a detached triple garage building.

​Private​, landscaped gardens and lawns​ front the house, then extend to an open ​two-acre paddock.

A further ​eight-acre gated field beyond is available ​to buy by separate negotiation​.

There is potential for further development, of an additional home or a leisure suite, subject to planning consent.

​An entrance porch leads to a grand reception hall with a French stone flagged floor and bespoke staircase to the gallery landing.

Double doors lead into a large sitting room with feature fireplace, and twin sets of French doors to a south-facing sun terrace.

A formal 10-seater dining room has a separate wine room.

Adjoining the dining room, the kitchen, with shaker-style units, has a large central island, with granite and Iroko wood surfaces. High specification appliances include a Miele oven, microwave and coffee machine, a Miele master cool fridge freezer and a four oven Aga.

There is family dining space, and bi-folding doors reveal the private, continental style courtyard, ideal for outdoor entertaining. A separate utility room adds to the facilities.

The sun room is a flexible living space with an adjoining shower room.

Finally, there is a cosy snug with vaulted ceiling that extends through to the home office with double doors to the garden.

There is underfloor heating throughout the house.

From the first floor landing is a main bedroom suite that includes a dressing room and bathroom with twin basins and walk-in shower.

There are three further double bedrooms, one with an en-suite shower room, a single bedroom or study, and a house bathroom with both a bathtub and large walk-in shower.

The sixth bedroom is en suite, and ideal for guests, with its own sitting room and a Juliet balcony overlooking the courtyard.

Bishop Monkton is a picturesque village just a short drive from both Harrogate and Ripon.

It has a local pub, a primary school, and community sports fields.

This home in Bishop Monkton, Harrogate​, is for sale at £1,995,000, with Myrings Estate Agents, Harrogate, tel. 01423 566400.

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

