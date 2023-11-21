See the light and lovely interior of this inviting village home with gardens

This distinctive home with a striking front garden has a village location and a detached annexe.

Oak Tree House features high-ceilinged rooms across three bright and spacious floors.

There is underfloor heating to the lower floors, with radiators in the uppermost rooms.

A hand carved marble fireplace is a focal point in the dual-aspect drawing room with a lovely bay window.

Double doors lead into the dining room, that links via steps to a ground floor bathroom.

The kitchen with breakfast room has fitted wooden units, a range cooker, and integrated appliances, with space for table and chairs.

An adjoining utility room provides further space, and a study completes the ground floor.

On the first floor, a principal bedroom with wooden flooring has built-in storage and an en suite shower room.

There are two further bedrooms and a separate dressing room, which could be used as an additional bedroom.

The family bathroom features a roll-top bath and separate walk-in shower.

Two further double bedrooms with storage are among the eaves.

With the house is a sizeable detached annexe with living space, a gym, a games or cinema room and a cloakroom. Above these is a 37ft versatile room or studio.Gardens include the impressive front lawn with topiaries and water feature, while to the rear, a flagstone terrace leads up to another private terrace with lawned section and barbeque area.

With the detached double garage is ample parking.

The rural village of Cowthorpe is close to both Wetherby and Harrogate, and to the A1(M) motorway.

Oak Tree House, Oak Road, Cowthorpe, Wetherby, is for sale at £1,100,000, with Strutt and Parker estate agents, Harrogate, tel. 01423 205442.

