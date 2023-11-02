News you can trust since 1836
The double-fronted town house is situated to the south side of Harrogate, and close to a wide range of amenities.

See inside this stunning south Harrogate period-home-made-modern

Within a much sought after location to the south side of Harrogate, close to schools and a range of services and amenities, is this five-bedroom, double-fronted period town house.
By Sally Burton
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 14:09 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 14:09 GMT

An attractive garden and private parking provision add to the desirability of the semi-detached property that has been modernised to stunning effect.From the reception hall, its open-plan living area and fitted kitchen, with a bay window, is well equipped with a double oven, a central island and breakfast bar, and bi-folding doors that enable an easy indoor to outdoor transition from home to garden in the warmer months of the year.

There is a separate, spacious and bay-fronted reception room, along with a utility room and a w.c. on the ground floor.

Three large double bedrooms are all on the first floor, with a modern family bathroom, and one en-suite bathroom.

One bedroom is currently used as a cinema room with projector, which is available by separate negotiation.

Above, on the second floor, the impressive main bedroom has immense space, with a vaulted ceiling, fitted wardrobes and dressing area, and a stunning open-plan en-suite bathroom, with a free-standing bath beneath a Velux window, and access to eaves storage.

A further bedroom at this level also has a vaulted ceiling, with a feature rustic brick wall, fitted wardrobes, an ornamental fireplace and steps that lead up to a mezzanine area, currently used as play space.

The rear enclosed garden has a lawn of artificial grass and a porcelain tiled patio seating area, with outdoor lighting.

A timber gate opens to the front driveway with parking space.

This family home in Leadhall Lane, Harrogate, is for sale at a price of £950,000, with Harrogate estate agents Verity Frearson.

Call the agents on 01423 562531 for more information.

