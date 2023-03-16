News you can trust since 1836
Property bargains: These are the 16 houses currently available to buy in Harrogate for under £200,000

Harrogate may have one of the most prosperous and expensive housing markets in the country, but that does not mean there are no bargains to be had.

By Matt Reeder
Published 16th Mar 2023, 13:47 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 14:14 GMT

Using the housing app Zoopla.co.uk, we have listed below the 16 properties which are currently on the market across the Harrogate district for less than £200,000.

Sure, some of them may need a little love and attention, but there are some cracking little homes here.

£150,000 Ripon Road, Killinghall, Harrogate HG3. 2 beds, 1 bath, 1 reception. Hunters

£150,000 Ripon Road, Killinghall, Harrogate HG3. 2 beds, 1 bath, 1 reception. Hunters Photo: Hunters

£150,000 Markenfield Road, Harrogate HG3. 1 bed, 1 bath, 1 reception. Myrings

£150,000 Markenfield Road, Harrogate HG3. 1 bed, 1 bath, 1 reception. Myrings Photo: Myrings

£155,000 Coppice Avenue, Harrogate HG1. 2 beds, 1 bath, 1 reception. William H Brown

£155,000 Coppice Avenue, Harrogate HG1. 2 beds, 1 bath, 1 reception. William H Brown Photo: William H Brown

£160,000 9 Powell Street, Harrogate HG1. 2 beds, 1 bath, 2 receptions. New Home Agents

£160,000 9 Powell Street, Harrogate HG1. 2 beds, 1 bath, 2 receptions. New Home Agents Photo: New Home Agents

Harrogate