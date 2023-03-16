Property bargains: These are the 16 houses currently available to buy in Harrogate for under £200,000
Harrogate may have one of the most prosperous and expensive housing markets in the country, but that does not mean there are no bargains to be had.
By Matt Reeder
Published 16th Mar 2023, 13:47 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 14:14 GMT
Using the housing app Zoopla.co.uk, we have listed below the 16 properties which are currently on the market across the Harrogate district for less than £200,000.
Sure, some of them may need a little love and attention, but there are some cracking little homes here.
Page 1 of 4