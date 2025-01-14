See inside this exceptional Georgian home with a style of its own

The four bedroom, two bathroom property with a peaceful courtyard has a single garage with off-street parking for several cars.

Situated in the heart of historic Knaresborough,it is just a stroll from the town square and the railway station.

Ground floor accommodation includes a bespoke, solid wood kitchen with integrated appliances and granite worktops, ​and a spacious living room with ​an open fireplace and feature window ​revealing views ​that extend to the castle on the left, ​the viaduct on the right​, and woodland and countryside straight ahead​.

Period features can be seen throughout the property.

​A separate formal dining room, that has​ similar stunning views to the living room, completes t​his level.

The ​main bedroom is​ on the lower ground floor and ​has a solarium, fitted wardrobes, ​an en-suite shower and bath​room, and two sets of double doors that open to ​a ​private balcony w​ith steps down to ​a terrace​, placed to take full advantage of the idyllic surroundings.

A​n additional cellar​ is built in​ to the cliff under the house. On the first floor there are two good size double bedrooms​, both with fitted wardrobes, ​and an additional smaller double bedroom​ that's currently ​in use as a home office​.

​The luxurious family bathroom includes a walk-in shower ​unit and ​a roll top bath ​within its suite.

Situated close to Knaresborough Castle, Castle Lodge is also within close proximity of a full range of services and amenities, from shops to reputable schools, and it has excellent transport links.

Offers over £800,000​ are invited for ​​Castle Lodge, Kirkgate, Knaresborough, North Yorkshire, HG5 8AD.

For more information call Beadnall Copley​, tel. 01937 580850, www.beadnallcopley.co.uk

Join us as we peek through the keyhole of some of the UK’s finest homes with The Property Ladder newsletter. Sign up for our free weekly email today - https://www.harrogateadvertiser.co.uk/newsletter

1 . ​​Castle Lodge, Kirkgate, Knaresborough, North Yorkshire, HG5 8AD Beautiful views of the River Nidd can be enjoyed from both inside and outside the house. Photo: Beadnall Copley, Wetherby Photo Sales

2 . ​​Castle Lodge, Kirkgate, Knaresborough, North Yorkshire, HG5 8AD The entrance hall with archway detail and staircase up. Photo: Beadnall Copley, Wetherby Photo Sales

3 . ​​Castle Lodge, Kirkgate, Knaresborough, North Yorkshire, HG5 8AD A spacious living room with feature fireplace and extensive views. Photo: Beadnall Copley, Wetherby Photo Sales