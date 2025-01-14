The attractive Georgian townhouse, that is close to amenities and has rear views of the river and viaduct.The attractive Georgian townhouse, that is close to amenities and has rear views of the river and viaduct.
See inside this exceptional Georgian home with a style of its own

By Sally Burton
Published 14th Jan 2025, 12:30 BST
A Georgian townhouse that dates back to the 1750s is for sale, with fabulous views over the river Nidd and viaduct - a much photographed and well-recognised scene.

The four bedroom, two bathroom property with a peaceful courtyard has a single garage with off-street parking for several cars.

Situated in the heart of historic Knaresborough,it is just a stroll from the town square and the railway station.

Ground floor accommodation includes a bespoke, solid wood kitchen with integrated appliances and granite worktops, ​and a spacious living room with ​an open fireplace and feature window ​revealing views ​that extend to the castle on the left, ​the viaduct on the right​, and woodland and countryside straight ahead​.

Period features can be seen throughout the property.

​A separate formal dining room, that has​ similar stunning views to the living room, completes t​his level.

The ​main bedroom is​ on the lower ground floor and ​has a solarium, fitted wardrobes, ​an en-suite shower and bath​room, and two sets of double doors that open to ​a ​private balcony w​ith steps down to ​a terrace​, placed to take full advantage of the idyllic surroundings.

A​n additional cellar​ is built in​ to the cliff under the house. On the first floor there are two good size double bedrooms​, both with fitted wardrobes, ​and an additional smaller double bedroom​ that's currently ​in use as a home office​.

​The luxurious family bathroom includes a walk-in shower ​unit and ​a roll top bath ​within its suite.

Situated close to Knaresborough Castle, Castle Lodge is also within close proximity of a full range of services and amenities, from shops to reputable schools, and it has excellent transport links.

Offers over £800,000​ are invited for ​​Castle Lodge, Kirkgate, Knaresborough, North Yorkshire, HG5 8AD.

For more information call Beadnall Copley​, tel. 01937 580850, www.beadnallcopley.co.uk

Beautiful views of the River Nidd can be enjoyed from both inside and outside the house.

1. ​​Castle Lodge, Kirkgate, Knaresborough, North Yorkshire, HG5 8AD

Beautiful views of the River Nidd can be enjoyed from both inside and outside the house. Photo: Beadnall Copley, Wetherby

The entrance hall with archway detail and staircase up.

2. ​​Castle Lodge, Kirkgate, Knaresborough, North Yorkshire, HG5 8AD

The entrance hall with archway detail and staircase up. Photo: Beadnall Copley, Wetherby

A spacious living room with feature fireplace and extensive views.

3. ​​Castle Lodge, Kirkgate, Knaresborough, North Yorkshire, HG5 8AD

A spacious living room with feature fireplace and extensive views. Photo: Beadnall Copley, Wetherby

View from the sitting room.

4. ​​Castle Lodge, Kirkgate, Knaresborough, North Yorkshire, HG5 8AD

View from the sitting room. Photo: Beadnall Copley, Wetherby

Related topics:GeorgianKnaresboroughNorth Yorkshire
