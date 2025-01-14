See inside this exceptional Georgian home with a style of its own

The four bedroom, two bathroom property with a peaceful courtyard has a single garage with off-street parking for several cars.
Situated in the heart of historic Knaresborough,it is just a stroll from the town square and the railway station.
Ground floor accommodation includes a bespoke, solid wood kitchen with integrated appliances and granite worktops, and a spacious living room with an open fireplace and feature window revealing views that extend to the castle on the left, the viaduct on the right, and woodland and countryside straight ahead.
Period features can be seen throughout the property.
A separate formal dining room, that has similar stunning views to the living room, completes this level.
The main bedroom is on the lower ground floor and has a solarium, fitted wardrobes, an en-suite shower and bathroom, and two sets of double doors that open to a private balcony with steps down to a terrace, placed to take full advantage of the idyllic surroundings.
An additional cellar is built in to the cliff under the house. On the first floor there are two good size double bedrooms, both with fitted wardrobes, and an additional smaller double bedroom that's currently in use as a home office.
The luxurious family bathroom includes a walk-in shower unit and a roll top bath within its suite.
Situated close to Knaresborough Castle, Castle Lodge is also within close proximity of a full range of services and amenities, from shops to reputable schools, and it has excellent transport links.
Offers over £800,000 are invited for Castle Lodge, Kirkgate, Knaresborough, North Yorkshire, HG5 8AD.
For more information call Beadnall Copley, tel. 01937 580850, www.beadnallcopley.co.uk
