Inside this exceptional Harrogate home - new to the market at £2m

A contemporary, bright and spacious property within walking distance of both town centre amenities and The Stray parkland, has come on to the market.

This detached home in St James' Drive has the added attraction of a large south-facing garden that isn't overlooked.

The feature staircase up to the first floor is a focal point in the spacious hallway, with its marble tiled floor.

In the living room, with herringbone solid wood floor, is a corner turret with a bay window overlooking the gardens.

There's a high spec. dining kitchen, with solid wood units, quartz worktops and integrated appliances, that is open plan with a central island and breakfast bar.

Along with the formal dining area is a relaxed seating space with integrated sound system and patio doors to outside, with light flooding in through a sky lantern window and two Velux windows.

There's a second reception or entertainments room with provision for a cinema screen and projector, and a final room with en suite that is currently used as a gym.

A ground floor w.c. and a utility room with access to the garage add to the accommodation.

From the first floor landing with skylight windows is the master bedroom with walk-in dressing room and a modern en suite shower room.

Three further double bedrooms all have stylish en suites.

With secure electric gates, Beech Lodge has a double integral garage and private parking. A basement area could be used as a games room or office.

Landscaped, lawned gardens with hedged boundaries give a high degree of privacy, with an artificial lawn to the front.

A south-west facing patio area allows easy indoor to outdoor living from the open plan kitchen.

Beech Lodge, St James' Drive, Harrogate, is for sale at £2000,000 with Fine and Country, Wetherby, tel. 01937 223016.

1 . Beech Lodge, St James' Drive, Harrogate View across the garden to the distinctive property. Photo: Fine and Country, Wetherby Photo Sales

2 . Beech Lodge, St James' Drive, Harrogate A different aspect of the kitchen with its solid wood units with quartz worktops, and integrated appliances. Photo: Fine and Country, Wetherby Photo Sales

3 . Beech Lodge, St James' Drive, Harrogate The living room has a solid wood floor and a corner turret with bay window as a feature. Photo: Fine and Country, Wetherby Photo Sales

4 . Beech Lodge, St James' Drive, Harrogate A versatile reception or entertainments room. Photo: Fine and Country, Wetherby Photo Sales