Planning applications received weekending March 4

Planning applications across the district.

HARROGATE

Alterations and improvements including new sash windows, replacement bargeboards, new door and steps to the east elevation, new boundary railings and gates, the removal of a external steel fire escape and later stone plinth, the

felling of seven semi-mature trees and planting of a new yew hedge and the formation of a private garden at Craven Lodge, 37 Victoria Avenue, Harrogate HG1 5PX.

Change of use from HMO to single dwelling and building of single storey rear extension and conversion of cellar at 84 Kings Road, Harrogate HG1 5JX.

Replacement of wooden Georgian windows and doors with UPVC Georgian windows to include wood grain effect at Brodick House, Christ Church Oval, Harrogate HG1 5AJ.

Change of use of vacant restaurant (E Class) to craft bar (Sui Generis) and shop (E Class). External painting of building at 5 Station Square, Harrogate HG1 1TB.

Proposed retractable canopy to the existing outside seating area, with fixed glazed end panels and glazed balustrade to front, and removal of existing entrance canopy at The Inn At Cheltenham Parade, 26-30 Cheltenham Parade, Harrogate HG1 1DB.

Building of single storey extension, conversion of detached garage and alterations to fenestration at 22 Chestnut Avenue, Harrogate HG1 4BQ.

Building of 181 residential dwellings, public open space, landscaping and associated infrastructure (Revised Scheme) at land comprising field at 431853 456117 Kingsley Drive, Harrogate.

Building of two single storey extensions, conversion of loft with building of dormer extension to rear elevation and three rooflights to front elevation at 69 Hookstone Avenue, Harrogate HG2 8EP.

Building of single storey extension, porch and alterations to fenestration at 2 Truro Road, Harrogate HG3 2TD.

Demolition of existing dwelling and garage, and construction of three terraced houses with associated parking areas at 14 Moorland View, Harrogate HG2 7EZ.

Alteration and extension of an existing bungalow within the existing footprint. Removal of existing conservatory and building of replacement single storey extension. Proposed new first floor with addition of a new pitched roof to incorporate two whole length dormer windows. Addition of balcony. Proposed white render finish to property at 12 Moorland View, Harrogate HG2 7EZ.

Replacement of one bathroom window (obscure glazed) and two front bedroom windows - uPVC sash at 7-11 Valley Gardens Court, Flat 1 Valley Drive, Harrogate HG2 0JJ.

Felling of one Birch of Tree Preservation Order 05/1988 A1 due to the tree being dead at 1 Wedderburn Lodge, Harrogate HG2 7SQ.

KNARESBOROUGH

Demolition of front porch and one and two storey rear extensions, building of single storey rear extension and alterations to fenestration at 10 Stockdale Walk, Knaresborough HG5 8DZ.

Change of use from of former girls school to (F1(c) museum including new entrance with disabled access lift and raised platform and access ramp at Castle Yard, Former Girls School Castlegate To Castle, Knaresborough HG5 8AS.

NIDDERDALE

Building of livestock building at land comprising field at 417786 459537 Dacre Pasture Lane, Thornthwaite.

Approval of details under condition 8 (drainage), condition 9 (remediation scheme), condition 11 (ecological mitigation), condition 12 (crime), condition 14 (steps, condition 15 (highways) and condition 20 (landscaping) of planning permission 17/01702/DVCON -Variation of Condition 2 (approved plans) of permission no 15/02994/FUL to allow orangeries on all four houses, and external chimney on Plot 2. (Approved under appeal reference APP/E2734/W/17/3190292) at land

comprising field at 420634 459406 Silverdale Close, Darley HG3 2PQ.

Approval of details under condition 8 (drainage), condition 9 (remediation scheme), condition 11 (ecological mitigation), condition 12 (crime), condition 14 (steps, condition 15 (highways) and condition 20 (landscaping) of planning permission 17/01704/DVCON Variation of condition 2 (plans) of permission 15/02994/FUL - Building of four dwellings and formation of associated landscaping and vehicular access, to allow the garage for plot 4 to be on the opposite side to that originally approved at land comprising field at 420634 459406 Silverdale Close, Darley HG3 2PQ.

Non material amendment to planning approval 20/01040/REM - Reserved matters application for the building of five residential dwellings (appearance, layout, scale, landscaping considered) under permission 20/00869/DVCON: Variation of conditions 4 (parameters plan), 7 (access), 20 (trees) of Planning Permission 16/05517/OUT - Outline planning application for the development of five residential dwellings with access considered to allow the removal of external

timber cladding to front elevation of unit 2; removal of timber cladding from front and rear elevation of unit 4; alteration of rear garage door to be black to match windows of units 2 and 4; rear garage door to be anthracite to match windows of units 1, 3 and 5; and alterations to canopy material to timber cladding to match the approved timber cladding on all five units at Cruet Hous, Hollins Lane, Hampsthwaite HG3 2HH.

Demolition of existing garden room and building of replacement single storey extension at Lily Green Farm, Greenhow Hill HG3 5JL.

Prior notification for change of use of agricultural barn to flexible commercial use at Barn at Lane Head, Bramley Head Lane, West End.

Building of one dwelling (revised scheme) at Kiln Hill Cottage, Blazefield Bank, Blazefield.

Variation of condition 2 (to change the approved plans) of planning permission 19/05253/DVCON - Variation of condition 2 (Drawings) to allow for substitution of plans and elevations of planning permission 08/00269/FUL - Building of replacement detached dwelling (Site Area0.02ha) (Revised Scheme) at Riggs Cottage, Bewerley HG3 5BQ.

RIPON

Building of single storey rear extension and loft conversion including rear facing dormer and front facing rooflights at 11 Low St Agnesgate, Ripon HG4 1NA.

Prior notification for the building of a single storey rear extension. The proposed extension would extend 4.9 metres beyond an original rear wall, have a height to the eaves of 2.1 metres and height to the ridge of 3.275 metres at 38 Hell Wath Grove, Ripon HG4 2JT.