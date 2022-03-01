Planning applications received week ending February 25

Planning applications across the district

HARROGATE

Non-material amendment to allow building of infill extension to east elevation to create hall, installation of external fireplace, pizza oven, rooflight and alternate doors and glazing to east and north elevations, and internal excavation to create service pit of planning permission 19/03827/FUL - Conversion of rear coach house to form ancillary accommodation with dormers, erection of triple garage, widening of rear access, formation of dropped kerb and alterations to hardstanding at 17 Beech Grove, Harrogate HG2 0EX.

Building of single storey orangery to the rear and alterations to fenestration and doors at The Mews, 17C Queen Parade, Harrogate HG1 5PP.

Building of free standing glazed canopies to outside dining area at 34 Cheltenham Parade, Harrogate HG1 1DB.

Change of use from office (class E) to one residential dwelling (class C3), dormer window to rear and enlargement of light well to basement to form patio area at 44 Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate HG1 1DL.

Conversion and change of use of ground floor and basement retail unit (use class E(a)) to form two retail units (use class E(a) and E(e)), including alterations to Station Parade shop front, and refurbishment of upper floor offices (use class E(g)(i)), including installation of new mansard roof with roof light to create additional floor at 20-22 Beulah Street, Harrogate HG1 1QH.

Conversion of an existing guest house back into a family dwelling. Alterations to fenestration and alterations to existing window openings to rear elevation to accommodate two full heights windows at Ground and First floors and a new

French door. Addition of two roof lights to single storey extension. Replace existing conservatory to side of property with a new timber frame porch and steps. Conversion of three existing single storey stable outbuildings (formerly selfcontained bedrooms) into a secure garage / workshop / storeroom and an outdoor family entertainment area. Remaining two single storey outbuildings including part of existing tarmacadam carpark to be removed to allow for a new gardened landscaped and off-street parking areas. General upgrading of existing hardstanding to side of property. Addition of new timber fencing. Addition of raised patio and steps at Alexa House, 26 Ripon Road, Harrogate HG1 2JJ.

Proposed single storey side extension (orangery) at The Laurels, 10 Connaught Court, Harrogate HG1 2EQ.

Building of infill extension to corporate stand at Harrogate Town Afc, Wetherby Road, Harrogate HG2 7RY.

Change of use from former residential (C3) to commercial use as staff offices and welfare accommodation (Class E(g)) at The Bungalow, Crag Lane, Harrogate HG3 1QA.

Approval of details under condition 3 (arboricultural method statement) of planning permission 21/01601/FUL - New pedestrian footbridge to span southern edge of Queen Mothers Lake with associated re-landscaping works to gardens at Harlow Carr Gardens, Crag Lane, Harrogate HG3 1QB.

Reinstatement of street access to residential accommodations above retail shop. Replacement of front facing flat roof dormer with two pitched roof dormer windows to second floor level. Addition of patio doors and balustrade to rear at 11

Westmoreland Street, Harrogate HG1 5AY.

Variation of condition 2 (approved plans) to allow alterations of elevation style and materials of planning permission 19/01219/FUL - Building of first floor extension to form a two storey dwelling including demolition of existing extensions and alterations to doors and fenestration at 132 Wetherby Road, Harrogate HG2 7AB.

The proposal includes the installation of a 20m high street works column supporting six antennas, two 0.3m dishes and ancillary equipment. The installation of two equipment cabinets and development ancillary thereto at The Lodge, Hornbeam Park Avenue, Harrogate.

Proposed use of an existing employment unit (Class E(g)) for an office, cancer rehabilitation and retail use (Class E(g)(i)/(E(e)/E(a)) at Unit A3 Hornbeam Square West, Harrogate HG2 8PA.

Alteration to the ground floor front door and window position. uPVC cladding to the dormer cheeks (not timber cladding) - 20/04235/FUL at 11A Wensley Road, Harrogate HG2 8AQ.

Proposed single storey extension to rear of property. porch and design alteration to front at 3 Richmond Avenue, Harrogate HG2 9AN.

Demolition of garage and existing rear extension, building of single storey wrap-around extension to side and rear and single storey extension of porch to front at 24 St Catherines Road, Harrogate HG2 8JZ.

Proposed single storey extension to rear and fenestration alterations to the side elevation at 3 Wheatlands Road, Harrogate HG2 8BB.

Building of replacement dwelling and demolition of existing bungalow at 10 St Winifreds Road, Harrogate HG2 8LN.

Proposed single storey rear glazed extension and changes to fenestration on existing house at 59 West Cliffe Terrace, Harrogate HG2 0PU.

KNARESBOROUGH

Building of deep water diving centre (Use Class F.2), change of use of agricultural land and installation of package treatment plant at land comprising field at 435151 455603 Thistle Hill, Knaresborough HG5 8LS.

Approval of details under Condition 3 (materials) of planning permission 20/02121/FUL: Demolition of detached garage and side extension. Building of two storey extension, raising of roof height with loft conversion, installation of two dormer windows and six rooflights, alterations to fenestration and reconfigured drive and patio layouts at Breckon Garth, Belmont Avenue, Calcutt HG5 8JH.

Building of first floor extension and terrace and single storey extension at 9 Netheredge Drive, Knaresborough HG5 9DA.

Variation of Condition 2 (approved plans) to alter plan under planning permission 20/04264/FUL - Building of one dwelling with attached garage at Crossfield, 49 Greengate Lane, Knaresborough HG5 9EL.

NIDDERDALE

Public Path Diversion Order Application No: HAR/2021/13/DO at Horsemans Well Hall, Long Lane, Felliscliffe HG3 2LU.

Approval of details under Condition 3 (land contamination) and Condition 9 (materials) of planning permission 21/00044/FUL - Conversion of barns, with demolition and replacement of infill buildings to form a single dwelling at Knabbs Ash, Skipton Road, Kettlesing HG3 2LT.

Conversion including small extension to stores to form annex / holiday cottage at High East Head House, Wilsill HG3 4DJ.