Planning applications received weekending April 1

Planning applications across the district

HARROGATE

Sign A - 2 x new aluminium bullnose fascia signs with applied 10mm perspex house name letters. New trough lights to illuminate. Sign B - 1 x new fret cut 2mm thick aluminium sign with applied 10mm perspex house name letters and vinyl secondary detail. Sign C - 1 x new 5mm thick frest cut double sided projecting sign panel with applied vinyl detail fixed to new wall bracket. New linolites to illuminate. Sign D - 1 x new large lantern on bespoke bow bracket above main entrance. Sign E - 1 x new brass plaque sign with engraved amenity lettering. Sign F - 5 x new 30w LED floodlights. Sign G - 6 x new aluminium up/down lights. Sign H - 9 x new gold vinyl window graphics at The Coach And Horses, 16 West

Park, Harrogate HG1 1BJ.

Renewal of 18/05117/FUL and 20/00561/DVCON - rear and side extension at 29 Knox Lane, Harrogate HG1 3AW.

Remodelling of ground floor flat (including installation of rear terrace and steps) and creation of lower ground floor flat (including installation of entrance to front). (Revised Scheme) at 15 Flat 1 York Place, Harrogate HG1 1HL.

Variation of Condition 2 (Approved Drawings) of planning permission 19/03827/FUL - Conversion of rear coach house to form ancillary accommodation with dormers, building of triple garage, widening of rear access, formation of dropped kerb and alterations to hardstanding at 17 And 17A Beech Grove, Harrogate HG2 0EX.

Raising of roof to create additional floor and alterations to rooflights at The Old Stables, 2 St Roberts Mews, Harrogate HG1 1HR.

Approval of details under Condition 9 (refuse storage), Condition 12 (ventilation system) and Condition 13 (external lighting) of planning permission 21/03819/FULChange of use and alterations to form restaurant and bar at ground floor with new canopy to frontage, and two apartments at first floor of 134-136 Kings Road and one apartment at first floor of 132 Kings Road, including demolition of single/two-storey outbuilding at 134 Kings Road, Harrogate HG1 5HY.

Addition of electric sliding gate and pedestrian gate to existing driveway entrance at 4 Pannal Ash Drive, Harrogate HG2 0JB.

Proposed removal of porch and entrance canopy, to be replaced with porch and dining room extension at 207 Wetherby Road, Harrogate HG2 7AE.

Building of single storey rear extension and raised deck area at Walnut House, 12 Woodlands Road, Harrogate HG2 7AY.

Installation of 15 Advertisement boards (Including: Drive Thru directions/ Height Restrictor bar / Roof Letters / three Menu Boards / Window Graphics) at site of 112 Wetherby Road, Harrogate HG2 7AB.

Two storey side extension and part single storey rear extension and alterations to rear roof. Alterations to fenestration at 44 Leyland Road, Harrogate HG1 4RU.

Single storey Side extension at 4 Olive Walk, Harrogate HG1 4RJ.

Single storey rear extension - extends four metres from rear and three metres in height to eaves at 7 High Street, Harrogate HG2 7HX.

Building of one first floor rear extension and one single storey side extension and alterations to fenestration at 128 West End Avenue, Harrogate HG2 9BT.

Installation of patio doors to rear, new entrance door, alterations to bay window on side elevation and internal alterations at 4 Hamilton Avenue, Harrogate HG2 8JB.

Building of single storey rear extension, alterations to fenestration, part demolition of existing garage structure and building of detached outbuilding to rear, building of single storey detached garage to side and building of entrance

gates and pillars to front boundary. (Revised Retrospective Application) at 6 Warwick Crescent, Harrogate HG2 8JA.

Building of a two storey side and rear extension, single storey rear extension and porch to front. Alterations to internal room layouts and garage at 11 St Ronans Road, Harrogate HG2 8LE.

Single storey rear in-fill extension at 5 Wheatlands Road, Harrogate HG2 8BB.

Application for a Non Material Amendment for alteration to fenestration, roofing profile, height of single storey element and addition of basement in relation to planning consent 20/01699/FUL - Demolition of existing residential dwelling and garage and construction of replacement dwelling with garages at Kingsmead, Slingsby Walk, Harrogate HG2 8LJ.

Hybrid planning application comprising: Detailed Planning Application for 770 Class C3 dwelling houses, associated access, open green space and landscaping, a MultiUse Games Area, a LEAP and supporting infrastructure; Outline Planning Application for a two-form entry primary school Class F1, a community and commercial hub comprising a local convenience store Class E, provision for circa 40 self-build residential plots at land comprising field at 427447 453599 Beckwithshaw.

Installation of payment machines, ANPR cameras and associated infrastructure at car park, Main Street, Ripley HG3 3AY.

Prior notification under Class Q for conversion of agricultural buildings to form one dwelling (Use Class C3) with associated building works at building off B6161 Long Crag, Killinghall HG3 1SF.

KNARESBOROUGH

Single storey side garage extension, falling away to two storey to the rear due to the change in land levels. Single storey side extension to the porch at Waters Nook, York Road, Knaresborough HG5 0TT.

Building of one custom build dwelling with reinstated access at land comprising tennis court and surrounding area, Abbey Road, Knaresborough.

Building of three storey extension and balcony, building of flat roof dormer to front elevation and alterations to fenestration at Riversdale, 21 Waterside, Knaresborough HG5 8DE.

Omission of footpath links to the southern boundary, replacement of block paved road surfaces with coloured asphalt, minor amendments to boundary treatments. Addition of gas governor and associated parking at land comprising field at 435295 458903 Boroughbridge Road, Knaresborough.

Fenestration alterations and addition of balcony to bedroom on rear elevation at 24 Park Row, Knaresborough HG5 0BJ.

NIDDERDALE

Change of use from retail unit (Use Class E) to dwelling (Use Class C3), internal alterations and alterations to the fenestration at 45 High Street, Pateley Bridge HG3 5JZ.

Internal alterations and alterations to the fenestration at 2E Church Street, Pateley Bridge HG3 5LB.