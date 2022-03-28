Planning applications received week ending March 25

Planning applications across the district

HARROGATE

Proposed internal works to existing listed building to amend layout, including formation of new openings, reinstate opening to existing basement stair, conversion of basement with new stud partition walls at 8 Park Parade, Harrogate HG1 5AF.

Building of single storey extension to rear/side at 51 Grove Road, Harrogate HG1 5EP.

Proposed fit out of developer’s unit to form Cosy Club (Class Eb), including new shop front, new doorway on western elevation, new windows at upper level together with extraction system at 33-37 Cambridge Street, Harrogate HG1 1RW.

Display of two externally illuminated fascia sign and two non-illuminated projecting signs to the north and east elevations at 19-21 Cambridge Street, Harrogate HG1 1RW.

Change of use from Class E(c)(ii) Professional Services to Class C3 Dwellinghouses at Oakwood House, 30 Robert Street, Harrogate HG1 1HP.

Creation of external access and terrace area to the garden and removal of a fixed full length central window and replace with a door at The Osborne, Apartment 3, 2A South Park Road, Harrogate HG1 5QN.

Proposed detached garage with accommodation over. New entrance gates. New terrace at 24 Kent Road, Harrogate HG1 2LE.

Construction of a spectator facility at Harrogate Town Afc, Wetherby Road, Harrogate HG2 7RY.

Single storey conservatory to rear at 1 St Andrews Walk, Harrogate HG2 7RL.

Building of first floor extension at 110 Pannal Ash Road, Harrogate HG2 9AJ.

Minor alterations to existing single storey out building to create a covered seating area to the garden at 2 Regent Parade, Harrogate HG1 5AN.

Single storey link building to form onsite overnight office for carers and staff at land adj former Little Wonder Hotel, Ripon Road, Harrogate HG1 2BY.

Formation of new internal opening at Knox Arms, Knox Lane, Harrogate HG1 3AP.

Prior notification for the building of a single storey rear extension. The proposed extension would extend 6.0 metres beyond an original rear wall, have a height to the eaves of 2.1 metres and a height to the ridge of 3.283 metres at 11 Gordon Avenue, Harrogate HG1 3DH.

Demolition of existing garage, side extension and rear extension and building of two storey rear extension and single storey side extension at 24 St James Drive, Harrogate HG2 8HT.

Prior notification for the building of a single storey rear extension. The proposed extension would extend 5.01 metres beyond an original rear wall, have a height to the eaves of 2.27 metres and a height to the ridge of 3.72 metres at 5 St Winifreds Road, Harrogate HG2 8LN.

Building of roof extension to create additional living space, removal and installation of additional rooflights and internal alterations at 50 Harlow Moor Drive, Harrogate HG2 0LE.

Approval of details under condition 7 (Traffic Management Plan) of planning permission 21/05297/PDND -Prior approval of the demolition of an existing building and construction of 38 apartments with two additional storeys, associated residential amenity areas, car parking, landscaping and associated works at Site Of Pannal Business Park, Station Road, Pannal.

Building signage to new Enviro Vent premises at Unit 12 Bardner Bank, Killinghall.

Approval of details under condition 3 (materials) and condition 7 (tree protection) of planning permission 21/04366/REMMAJ - Reserved matters application for appearance, landscaping, layout and scale for phase 3 of the industrial park comprising a B8 Storage and Distribution unit of 886 sq m GEA at land comprising field at 426471 455726 Burley Bank Road, Killinghall.

Approval of details under condition 3 (materials), condition 4 (biodiversity) and condition 10 (highways) of planning permission 17/01399/REMMAJ Reserved matters application (with access, appearance, landscaping, layout and scale considered) for the building of 135 dwellings under outline permission 17/00760/DVCMAJ at land comprising field at 428221 457140 Otley Road, Killinghall.

KNARESBOROUGH

Change of use from stables/ store/ hardstanding into one two bedroom house at land comprising field at 433687 455444 Forest Moor Road, Knaresborough.

Approval of details under Condition 3 (house materials), 4 (external wall material) and 6 (Construction Traffic Management Plan) of Planning Permission 17/05491/REMMAJ - Reserved matters application (layout, scale, appearance and landscaping) for building of 600 dwellings including laying out of open space, landscaping and access roads, approved under outline planning permission Ref 13/00535/EIAMAJ at Manse Farm, Knaresborough.

Prior notification for conversion of agricultural building to form one dwelling at 2 Lingerfield View, Market Flat Lane, Scotton HG5 9JH.

Building of detached single storey timber framed garden office with balcony at Dale Farm, Moor Lane, Arkendale HG5 0QU.

NIDDERDALE

New steel portal frame farm building for use as a manure storage shed at Hampsthwaite House Farm, Grayston Plain Lane, Hampsthwaite HG3 2HS.

Demolition of existing conservatory and building of garden room at Quackers, Low Laithe HG3 4DD.

Change of use of part of site from horticultural contractors’ yard area to workshop/fabrication area (class B2) at Beecroft’s Yard, Kettlesing Lane, Kettlesing HG3 2LP.

Notification of proposed installation of an electronic vehicle charging point at The Yorke Arms, Ramsgill Village, Ramsgill HG3 5RL.

Building of a portal steel frame, lean-to style agricultural building, total 105 sq m in size to cover an existing solid manure storage area. An area of yard surface 250 sq m in size will also be repaired as part of the works to improve yard water management at Ivy House Farm, Stonebeck House To In Moor Lane, Middlesmoor HG3 5ST.

Approval of details under condition 3 a+b (root protection) of planning permission 19/00582/FUL - Conversion of ancillary building to form an annexe, to include installation of chimney and alterations to doorways and fenestration at Bruce House Barn, Bruce House, Pateley Bridge HG3 5PG.

RIPON

Various minor internal consisting of: replacement of a existing internal self service machine with a new model; replacement of existing signage with new; removal of existing internal self service machines; associated making good and decorations at HSBC, 34 Westgate, Ripon HG4 2BL.

Building of single storey rear extension with external stairs at 45 Aismunderby Close, Ripon HG4 1NT.