Planning applications received week ending May 6

Planning applications across the district.

HARROGATE

Building of single storey extension and hard landscaping to rear at Craigmore, 9 Franklin Road, Harrogate HG1 5ED.

Demolition of existing rear access stair and canopy. Construction of new rear basement/ground floor extension and access stairs to side at 85 Kings Road, Harrogate HG1 5HP.

Building of single storey rear extension, dormer and loft conversion at 3 Beckwith Avenue, Harrogate HG2 0BW.

Building of single storey wrap-around extension at 22 Rydal Road, Harrogate HG1 4SQ.

Rear kitchen extension at 79 Eastville Terrace, Ripon Road, Harrogate HG1 3HJ. Single Storey Side

Extension to form garage and porch at 40 Bachelor Road, Harrogate HG1 3EQ.

Conversion of integral garage to form additional living accommodation at 84 Malham Drive, Harrogate HG3 2YR.

Variation of condition 3 (external lighting use) of planning permission 14/02927/FUL to extend the approved light period on games pitch from 9am-6pm Monday-Friday to 9am-8pm Monday-Friday at Harrogate Grammar School, Arthurs Avenue, Harrogate HG2 0DZ.

Lateral reduction by up to 2.5m and crown clean/ remove epicormic growth/ deadwood of one Oak (T1) within Tree Preservation Order 18/2004 at 103 West End Avenue, Harrogate HG2 9BU.

Approval of details under condition 16 (surface water) and condition 17 (surface water drainage strategy) of planning permission 21/02848/FULMAJ - Building of eight commercial units (Use Class E(g)) with associated parking and landscaping at site of Pannal Business Park, Station Road, Pannal.

Ground floor rear elevation extension at 2 Zennia Terrace, Castle Street, Spofforth HG3 1AS.

Change of use of holiday let to dwelling (retrospective) at Kirkby Meadows, Jasper Lane, Kirkby Overblow.

Variation of condition 2 (approved plans) of planning permission 19/03040/FUL to allow use of stone in lieu of approved cladding and panels and alterations to fenestration types to external elevations at Alexander Lodge, Alexander House,

Pannal Road, Follifoot.

KNARESBOROUGH

Approval of details under conditions 33, 34 and 38 (highways) of Planning Permission 21/04684/RG3MAJ- Full planning application for the demolition and redevelopment of a new leisure centre at Knaresborough Swimming Pool, King James Road, Knaresborough HG5 8EB.

Remove two decaying branches of one Beech (T1). Felling of one Spruce (T2). Deadwooding of four Beech trees (T4, T6, T7, T8) Within Tree Preservation Order 32/2008 at Netheredge, Lands Lane, Knaresborough HG5 9DE.

Prior notification for conversion of agricultural building to form three dwellings at Hydale Farm, Market Flat Lane, Scotton HG5 9JA.

NIDDERDALE

Renovation and alterations to existing garage and part change of use to form office at Menwith House, Dacre HG3 4ES.

Demolition of existing conservatory; replacement with garden room rear extension at High Nuek, Hirst Lane, High Birstwith HG3 2HZ.

RIPON

Stationing of mobile home within the residential curtilage of the dwelling house at 2 Cathedral Meadows, Ripon HG4 1FJ.

Building of agricultural storage building at land known as Low Common, Little Studley Road, Ripon.

Single storey rear extension and glass balcony balustrade at 57 Waterside, Langthorpe YO51 9GE.

Building of one two storey extension and one single storey extension and alterations to roof and fenestration to create annexe at 5 Burton Cottages, Thornton Bridge YO61 2RZ.

Works to TPO ORDER 04/1970 T3 RPB Ash - Crown lift to 4.3m above ground level with maximum pruning cuts 100mm (to reduce shading part of the garden) at April Cottage, Hungate, Bishop Monkton HG3 3QL.

Standalone greenhouse at The Reddings, Grewelthorpe.

Building of steel frame building for manure at land and buildings at 422950 475754 Kirkby Malzeard.

Outline planning application for the building of two residential dwellings with access from Bedale Lane; layout and access considered at land adjacent to Sunnyside House, Bedale Lane, Wath HG4 5ER.