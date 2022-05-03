Planning applications received week ending April 29

Planning applications across the district

HARROGATE

Alterations to internal layout and external decking at rear elevation at 9 Park Parade, Harrogate HG1 5AF.

Creation of new room for baby change. Internal refurbishment of veranda ladies customer toilets at 1 Parliament Street, Harrogate HG1 2QU.

Display of one internally illuminated fascia sign and one externally illuminated hanging box sign at GREGGS, 7 Cambridge Road, Harrogate HG1 1PB.

The siting of six tables and 19 chairs, plus barriers on the pavement frontage to 17a and 18 West Park, for use of the area for outside dining purposes in association with the West Park Hotel at 17A and 18 West Park, Harrogate HG1 1BJ.

Demolition of existing extensions to be replaced with a two storey extension, including roof terrace; construction of a rear dormer. Minor alterations to the existing curtilage and boundary wall at 7 Cheltenham Crescent, Harrogate HG1 1DH.

Application to vary condition 2 (approved plans) of planning approval 19/00893/FUL - Change of use of first, second floor and from Retail (Use Class - A1) to form four flats and associated residential space (Use Class - C3); extractor units; Installation of two rooflights, fenestration, juliet balcony, door and replacement gate; alterations to fenestration and doors; Minor associated works to the exterior of the property at 26 Oxford Street, Harrogate HG1 1PU.

Extension of pitched roof - 21/01748/FUL at Cowanlea, 55 Kings Road, Harrogate HG1 5HJ.

Demolition of bungalow and garage; Building of one replacement dwelling and alterations to dropped kerb crossing at 8A Brunswick Drive, Harrogate HG1 2PZ.

Prior notification for the demolition of one gas storage vessel, one fan booster house and one anti-freeze garage at Harrogate Gas Holder Site, Ripon Road Off Ripon Way, Harrogate HG1 2BY.

Approval of details under condition 3 (materials to roof and walls) and condition 4 (boundary wall elevations) of Planning Permission 21/00517/FUL - Building of first floor and two storey extension; slate cladding to external walls and alterations to fenestration; formation of 2m high gate piers and 1m high stone wall with railings above to the front boundary at The Chestnuts, 2 Fulwith Road, Harrogate HG2 8HL.

Demolition of existing stores to form three single garages for each of the three converted barns at Crimple Lodge Farm at Crimple House Farm, Hornbeam Park Avenue, Harrogate.

Demolition of existing conservatory, rear extension, side extension and porch at 18 Bachelor Road, Harrogate HG1 3EQ.

Two storey rear extension at 17A Juniper Way, Harrogate HG3 2YD.

Replacement of two windows to side elevation at Flat 3, Huntcliffe House, 25-27 Otley Road, Harrogate HG2 0DJ.

Prior notification for the building of a single storey rear extension. The proposed extension would extend 3.75 metres beyond an original rear wall, have a height to the eaves of 3 metres and a height to the ridge of 4 metres at 27 Forest Way, Harrogate HG2 7JT.

Proposed increase of width and slight increase in length to previously approved single storey rear extension, and amendment of door type and window to now include heritage style bi folding doors. Addition of external french doors to the rear of the previously approved converted garage. Reposition of glass roof lantern and roof lights at 4 Wayside Crescent, Harrogate HG2 8NJ.

Raising eaves by 200mm at 58 St Winifreds Road, Harrogate HG2 8LR.

Replacement of wooden sash windows for UPVC sash windows at Flat 2, 21 South Drive, Harrogate HG2 8AT.

Change of use of the ground, first and second floors from 11 bedsits to one dwellinghouse to also include; a raised terrace, alterations to fenestration, installation of canopy and building of a single garage at 29 Harlow Moor Drive, Harrogate HG2 0JY.

Approval of details under condition 3 (materials) of planning permission 21/00925/FUL- increase in roof height to garage and single storey extension with extension of roof and dormers to provide additional first floor accommodation and building of entrance porch (approved under appeal reference APP/E2734/D/21/3278255) at 2 Westminster Gate, Burn Bridge HG3 1LU.

Non Material Amendment to make changes to the house types on plots 132 and 135 at land comprising field at 428221 457140 Otley Road, Killinghall.

Amendment to north elevation replacing three windows with a roller shutter door of the scheme approved under 21/04366/REMMAJ at land comprising field at 426471 455726 Burley Bank Road, Killinghall.

KNARESBOROUGH

Variation of condition 2 (approved plans) to allow for alternative plans and variation of the wording of condition 7 (roof design) to remove reference to ‘Claro Laundry’ from the roof of the building and present an alternative scheme in relation to planning permission 21/00865/FUL - Change of use from workshop and premises (Use Class - A1) to three dwellings (Use Class - C3), formation of terrace balconies and alterations to fenestration at Riverside Works, 4

Waterside, Knaresborough HG5 9AZ.

The erection of one ANPR camera attached to an existing lamp post at St James Retail Park, Grimbald Crag Road, Knaresborough.

Proposed extension to dwelling at Orchard House, Hazelheads Lane, Knaresborough HG5 0NX.

Building of 1.7m high boundary wall and gate at Post Office Cottage, Church Street, Goldsborough HG5 8NR.

NIDDERDALE

Building of two storey side extension at Holly Cottage, The Allotments, Birstwith HG3 2NQ.

Demolition of existing Stores and building of replacement Carport & Secure stores - Revised 22/00764/FUL at New Close Farm, Dacre Pasture Lane, Thornthwaite HG3 4AQ.

Installation of plaster board to living room ceiling, stud wall in Bedroom 2 and timber balustrade to landing and utility at School House, Stripe Lane, Hartwith HG3 3EZ.

Approval of details under condition 11 (windows) of planning permission 20/03435/DVCON- Variation of condition No. 2 (approved drawings) to allow the alteration of fenestration of planning permission Ref 17/05251/FUL - demolition of

bungalow and building of three dwellings with associated car parking at Primrose Bungalow, Main Street, Darley HG3 2PZ.

Conversion of existing stables, stores and workshop to a single storey dwelling to include new fenestration, rooflights and external materials. Installation of an air source heat pump and package treatment plant at Hall Garth, Elton

Lane, Hampsthwaite HG3 2HA.