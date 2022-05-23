Planning applications received week ending May 20

Planning applications across the district

The following planning applications were received, week ending May 20.

HARROGATE

Change of Use from offices (Use Class E) to three residential dwellings (Use Class C3) at The Old Court House, Raglan Street, Harrogate HG1 1LE.

The siting of six tables and 12 chairs, plus barriers on the pavement frontage to the Coach & Horses PH, 16 West Park, for use of the area for outside dining purposes in association with the Coach & Horses PH, Monday to Sunday 10am- 10.30pm at The Coach And Horses, 16 West Park, Harrogate HG1 1BJ.

Proposed extension of existing roof to a garage at Cowanlea, 55 Kings Road, Harrogate HG1 5HJ.

Change of use of offices (Use Class E) to seven apartments with building of upper floor, roof and dormer extensions and balconies at Simpson House, 11 Windsor Court, Clarence Drive, Harrogate.

Outline planning application for the building of up to 480 dwellings, provision of football pitches and changing rooms, provision of cricket pitch and pavilion, with associated access roads, car parking, landscaping, open space and

infrastructure including works to the adopted highway to create site accesses. All outline matters reserved except for points of access at land comprising field at Grid Reference 428025 453431, Beckwith Head Road, Harrogate.

Replacement of seven first floor windows with timber, double glazed windows in the style of the original at Flat 2, 84 Duchy Road, Harrogate HG1 2HA.

Proposed extension and alterations at 5 Oakdale Manor, Harrogate HG1 2NA.

Demolition of outbuilding, building of two single storey extensions, two dormer extensions, alterations to fenestration and additional garage extension to existing outbuilding at Hailey House, 55 Rutland Close, Harrogate HG1 2HF.

Building of front porch at 1 Nursery Lane, Harrogate HG2 0AZ.

Variation of Condition 2 (approved plans), Condition 12 (landscaping scheme) and Condition 15 (Drainage) of application 20/04600/DVCMAJ, to allow for amendments to site layout (including changes to parking layout and to location of paddle courts and attenuation pond) and for landscaping details to be considered at Harrogate Spa Tennis Centre, Claro Park, Harrogate HG1 4BB.

Confirmation of the proposed surfacing materials at The Science Village, Lancashire Fittings Limited, Claro Road, Harrogate HG1 4AG.

Non Material Amendment to widen road 2 opposite plots 33-36 to 5.5 metres as requested from highways at land comprising field at 431533 455850, Harrogate.

Building of single storey glazed side extension at 26 Arthurs Avenue, Harrogate HG2 0DX.

Felling of one Sycamore (T1) within Harrogate Conservation Area at 33 Kent Road, Harrogate HG1 2LJ.

Demolition of conservatory and building of single storey rear extension with alterations to fenestration at Birstwith House, 11 Rossett Gardens, Harrogate HG2 9PP.

Building of replacement canopy to front. (Revised Scheme) at 31-33 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate HG2 0NL.

Installation of gates at boundary of driveway and road at 2 Walton Close, Pannal HG3 1ZF.

Approval of details under Condition 24 (Materials) of planning permission 21/02848/FULMAJ: Building of eight commercial units (Use Class E(g)) with associated parking and landscaping at site of Pannal Business Park, Station Road, Pannal.

Building of woodland storage building at Oakwood Farm, John Metcalf Way, Pannal HG3 1EY.

KNARESBOROUGH

Temporary propping to station entrance canopy at Knaresborough Railway Station, Station Road, Knaresborough HG5 9AA.

Replacement of Crittal door and windows on rear elevation at Castleside, Kirkgate, Knaresborough HG5 8AD.

The installation of a memorial bench, featuring a bronze sculpture of George A Moore at High Bridge Gardens, 4 Waterside, Knaresborough HG5 9AZ.

Hipped roof extension to ground floor annexe (removal of the flat roof) at 17 Widdale Road, Knaresborough HG5 0LP.

Building of one dwelling and detached garage to the rear of 32 Manor Road (site area 0.1ha) at 32 Manor Road, Knaresborough HG5 0BN.

Proposed new porch extension at Hazelheads View, The Green, Scriven, HG5 9EA.

Installation of one additional pitch to an existing gypsy family site at The Paddocks, Cass Lane, Calcutt, HG5 8JZ.

NIDDERDALE

Demolition of various two and single storey extensions and building of replacement two and single storey extensions. Alterations to fenestration at Riva Hill Farm, Brimham HG3 3HD.

Proposed diversion of Public Footpath No. 15.29/60 Parlour Barn at Parlour Barn Cattery and Kennels Parlour Barn, Dacre HG3 4AW.

Building of one timber holiday cottage at Rocks Cottage, Brimham Rocks Farm, Brimham Moor Road, Summerbridge HG3 4BF.

Demolition of existing lean-to structure on existing garage and building of replacement extension. Part conversion of garage to form ancillary living accommodation and installation of solar panels at Ivy Cottage, Wilsill HG3 5EB.

Formation of hardstanding and timber stacking area at Craddock Farm, Reservoir Road, Thruscross HG3 4BB.

Change of use of Unit 2 Lower Ground Floor Shop/Cafe (use class E) to Offices (use class E) at Unit 2 Glasshouses Mill, Glasshouses.

Building to be used for farming to store straw and equipment at Lady Riggs, Street Lane to Bale Bank, Bewerley HG3 5BH.

RIPON

Building of two storey side extension, single storey rear extension, boundary wall to front/side elevations including entrance gate and raised rear / side terrace area at 2 Red Bank Close, Ripon HG4 2LG.

Building of single storey side extension to link dwelling with existing garage, including alterations and conversion of garage at 7 Ash Bank Road, Ripon HG4 2EQ.

Consultation on planning application for the purposes of the removal of emergency exit door and staircase and installation of timber window on land at Ripon Grammar School, 16 Clotherholme Road, Ripon HG4 2DG.

Approval of details under condition 6 (tree protection areas and landscaping), 11 (land contamination), 14 (Construction Method Statement), 16 (drainage) of Planning Permission 19/02526/FULMAJ - Conversion of existing building to form eight dwellings and building of five dwellings at The Old Lecture Building, College Road, Ripon HG4 2HD.

Building of a single storey side/front extension (Revised Scheme) at 16 Little Studley Road, Ripon HG4 1HD.

Building of two storey side extension at 36 Ailcey Road, Ripon HG4 1LW.

Level garden bank to create terrace and lay patio with steps and safety railings, cutting into existing bank at Clanan Lodge, Hutton Conyers, Ripon HG4 5DY.