Latest planning applications received week ending May 13

Planning applications across the district

HARROGATE

Approval of details under condition 3 (materials), conditions 4 and 5 (highways), conditions 6, 7, 8 and 9 (land contamination), conditions 10, 11, 12 and 13 (Tree protection), conditions 14 and 16 (surface water drainage) and condition 15 (EV charging) of planning permission 20/00150/RG3- Building of five dwellings with parking and landscaping at car parking area north east of 171 Dene Park, Harrogate.

The siting of four tables and 16 chairs, plus barriers, on the pavement frontage to 20 and 20A West Park, for use of the area for outside dining purposes in association with the West Park Hotel at 20 and 20A West Park, Harrogate HG1 1BJ.

External high level and low level signage including projecting signage all externally illuminated, and replace existing signage from Pierre Bistro at Town Centre House, Le Bistrot Pierre, Cheltenham Crescent, Harrogate HG1 1DQ.

Change of use of ground floor from Taxi Office to residential accommodation (Use Class C3) at 57 East Parade, Harrogate HG1 5LQ.

Formation of new disabled access and external ramp and new internal toilet layout at Friends Meeting House, 12A Queen Parade, Harrogate HG1 5PP.

Display of one externally illuminated fascia signage to front elevation and one internally illuminated menu board inside shopfront at 37 Cambridge Street, Harrogate HG1 1RW.

Single storey rear extension at Heather View, 13 Hereford Road, Harrogate HG1 2NP.

Single storey rear extension at 15 St Nicholas Road, Harrogate HG2 7PX.

Proposed ground floor porch/extension to front of semi-detached property to include toilet facility at 44 Beckwith Crescent, Harrogate HG2 0BQ.

Listed building consent for minor alterations to existing single storey out building to create a covered seating area to the garden at 2 Regent Parade, Harrogate HG1 5AN.

Building of single storey side extension and front porch at 40 Woodlands Walk, Harrogate HG2 7BB.

Approval of details under condition 4 (parking) and condition 5 (EV charging) of planning permission 21/02684/FUL- Partial demolition of unit 2 and splitting to five individual units, establishment of new front facade and associated changes to fenestration, and new substation at Joe Manby Limited, Hookstone Park, Harrogate HG2 7DB.

Prior notification for the building of a single storey rear extension. The proposed extension would extend 3.5 metres beyond an original rear wall, have a height to the eaves of 2.5 metres and a height to the ridge of 3.75 metres at 62 Olive Grove, Harrogate HG1 4RW.

Demolition of garage. Building of single storey side / rear extension and front porch. Installation of raised decking to rear at 18 Jesmond Road, Harrogate HG1 4RZ.

Single storey wrap round extension at 20 Almsford Road, Harrogate HG2 8EQ.

Proposed single storey extension to rear elevation and proposed entrance gate and railings at 7 Firs Avenue, Harrogate HG2 9HA.

Construction of gym/multi purpose garden room and construction of decking at rear at 27 Fulwith Road, Harrogate HG2 8HL.

Building of single storey extensions to sides and rear, alterations to roof including installation of two dormer windows to front and rear, formation of living accomodation within roofspace and alterations to fenestration at 67 Otley Road, Harrogate HG2 0DW.

Building of first floor side extension at 105 Arthurs Avenue, Harrogate HG2 0EB.

Replacement garages and building of single storey / two storey side / rear extensions and porch to front. Alterations to materials and fenestration at 15 Cavendish Avenue, Harrogate HG2 8HY.

Demolition of existing garage. Proposed rear single storey extension and garage, with fenestration changes to the house at 6 Wheatlands Road, Harrogate HG2 8AZ.

Prior notification for the building of a single-storey rear extension. The proposed extension would extend 5.08 metres beyond an original rear wall, and have a height to the eaves of 2.56 metres and a height to the ridge of 3.2 metres at 3 Wheatlands Road, Harrogate HG2 8BB.

Loft conversion with hip to gable and rear dormer extensions at 24 Arncliffe Road, Harrogate HG2 8NQ.

Certificate of lawfulness for existing rear single storey extension that falls within current permitted development guidelines at 40 Valley Mount, Harrogate HG2 0JG.

Approval of details under condition 20 (highway condition survey) of planning permission 21/02848/FULMAJ- Building of eight commercial units (Use Class E(g)) with associated parking and landscaping at site of Pannal Business Park, Station Road, Pannal.

Installation of payment machines, ANPR cameras and associated infrastructure at Ripley Castle, Hollybank Lane, Ripley HG3 3AY.

Loft conversion with rear flat roof dormer and alterations to roof at 15 Castle Close, Killinghall HG3 2DX.

Approval of details under condition 4 (refuse and recycling areas) of planning permission 20/03715/REMMAJ- Reserved matters application (appearance, landscaping, layout and scale considered) under Outline Permission 18/01923/OUTMAJ development of an industrial park for employment use (B1c/B2/B8), with associated yard space, car parking, ancillary structures and landscaping, with access considered at land comprising field at 426471 455726 Burley Bank Road, Killinghall.

KNARESBOROUGH

Approval of details under condition 28 (bus routes detail) of Planning Permission 13/00535/EIAMAJ - Mixed use development comprising residential dwellings (Use Class C3), employment use (Use Classes B1 and B8), a neighbourhood centre (Use Classes A1, A2, A3 ,A4 and A5), open landscaping, a primary school (Use Class D1) and associated access at Manse Farm, Knaresborough.

Approval of details under condition 31 (Biodiversity Enhancement Management Plan) of planning permission 21/04684/RG3MAJ- Full planning application for the demolition and redevelopment of a new leisure centre at Knaresborough Swimming Pool, King James Road, Knaresborough HG5 8EB.

Single storey side and rear extension at Durley House, Lands Lane, Knaresborough HG5 9DE.

Approval of details under Condition 3 (Materials) of planning permission 20/04264/FUL: Building of one dwelling with attached garage at Crossfield, 49 Greengate Lane, Knaresborough HG5 9EL.

NIDDERDALE