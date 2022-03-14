Planning applications received week ending March 11

Planning applications across the district

HARROGATE

Building of dwelling at land adjacent to 68 Poplar grove, Harrogate HG1 4PN.

Building of two dwellings with parking and demolition of 10 existing garages at land comprising garages at 431060 456440 Woodfield Close, Harrogate.

Change of use of vacant upper floors (Class E) to five new residential dwellings at 6-8 Oxford Street, Harrogate HG1 1QJ.

Building of one building to provide six Open Practice Bays, one Teaching Bay (which can be secured), and a Golf Ball Washer and Dispenser at The Harrogate Golf Club Limited, Forest Lane Head, Harrogate HG2 7TF.

Approval of details under Condition 3 (steps and railings plan) of planning permission 21/04145/FUL: Flat 1 - To provide an external seating area platform to the rear with steps up and internal demolition work. New Flat 1a - To connect the existing rooms to create one new flat with under cover seating area and canopy at 15 Flat 1 York Place, Harrogate HG1 1HL.

Variation of condition 3 (hours of operation) of planning permission 21/01301/FUL to allow approved cafe to be used on Monday to Sunday and Bank Holidays from 9am-noon at Birk Crag House, Crag Lane, Harrogate HG3 1QA.

Approval of details under condition 3 (schedule of works) and Condition 6 (materials) of planning permission 19/00596/LBDEM Listed building consent to form cafe and activities centre in connection with RHS Garden Harlow Carr. Works

to include: demolition of extensions, partitions, boundary and low walls; building of three single storey extensions and partition walls; rebuilding of boundary wall; reduction of floor levels; widening of entrance; formation of new openings and doors; infilling existing doors; installation of replacement doors, windows and fanlights; cosmetic restoration; removal of fire escape; formation and restoration of hard and soft landscaping at The Harrogate Arms, Harrogate.

Demolition and rebuild of single story flat roof rear extension. Alteration to rear ground floor level fenestration at 98 Dragon Parade, Harrogate HG1 5DQ.

Building of a temporary building for the storage of archive materials at site of Pagoda House, Plumpton Park, Harrogate HG2 7LD.

Building of replacement single storey rear extension with flat roof at 25 Leyland Road, Harrogate HG1 4RT.

Two storey rear and side extension and off street parking at 113 Leeds Road, Harrogate HG2 8EZ.

Demolition of existing garage, building of rear extension, detached garage and fenestration alterations at 6 Fulwith Close, Harrogate HG2 8HP.

Variation of condition 2 and 7 of 20/01698/REMMAJ which lists the approved planning drawings and arboricultural reports to seek to make minor material amendments to the design and layout of the approved development at land comprising

field at 429860 452555 Rossett Green Lane, Harrogate.

Conversion of barns to form three dwellings. Section of existing lean extension to be removed at Castle Hill Farm, Whinney Lane, Harrogate HG3 1QF.

Building of two detached dwellings and two garages (01.ha) at Castle Hill Farm, Whinney Lane, Harrogate HG3 1QF.

Building of one single storey side and one replacement single storey rear extension, building of front porch with wraparound roof canopy and alterations to fenestration at 12 Littlethorpe Close, Harrogate HG3 2SX.

Replacement of steel and timber windows with aluminium double glazed windows at Starbeck Primary School, High Street, Harrogate HG2 7LL.

Building of single storey rear extension at 9 Rayleigh Road, Harrogate HG2 8QR.

Building of rear canopy at 31 Wheatlands Road East, Harrogate HG2 8QS.

Building of single storey orangery extension. (Revised Scheme) at Sylvester House, Slingsby Walk, Harrogate HG2 8LJ.

Enlargement and alterations to existing first floor balcony on the front elevation at 16 Flat 3 Belmont Road, Harrogate HG2 0LR.

Updated front extension ground floor layout resulting in stained glass window moved to the front and covered entrance porch and gate posts moved slightly to suit at 10 Wordsworth Crescent, Harrogate HG2 0HL.

Building of two storey side extension at 50 Crimple Meadows, Pannal HG3 1EN.

KNARESBOROUGH

Replacement single storey rear extension. First floor side extension at 42 Aspin Drive, Knaresborough HG5 8HQ.

Listed building application for conversion of coach house from office (Use Class E) to dwelling (Use Class C3) at Coach House, Rear Of 42 High Street, Knaresborough HG5 0EQ.

Building of single storey rear extension and alterations to existing single storey rear extension at 8 Appleby Court, Knaresborough HG5 9LU.

Building of single storey extension at Thornfield Bond End, Knaresborough HG5 9AP.

Single storey side extension at 15 Blackthorn Avenue, Knaresborough HG5 0UN.

Approval of details under condition 17 (travel plan) of planning permission 17/01350/OUTMAJ - Outline application for the building of up to 120 dwellings with public open space, landscaping, sustainable drainage system and vehicular

access from Boroughbridge Road with access considered (Site Area 7.44ha) at land comprising field at 435295 458903 Boroughbridge Road, Knaresborough.

NIDDERDALE

Demolition of existing garage and building of replacement garage and secure stores at New Close Farm, Dacre Pasture Lane, Thornthwaite HG3 4AQ.

Change of use from shop (use class E) with flat above to dwelling (use class C3), and alterations including creation of new ground floor opening to rear at Wizzos Kalashandy Warehouse to The Whinfields, Summerbridge HG3 4HP.

Building of agricultural building at Spring Meadows, Crag Lane, Felliscliffe HG3 2JY.

Single storey rear extension and open front entrance porch at 1 Grange Road, Dacre Banks HG3 4HA.

Proposed garage and rear extensions, including internal alterations to dwelling at Overdene, Bewerley Farm to Turner Bridge, Bewerley HG3 5HS.

RIPON

Approval of details under condition 24 (remediation) of planning permission 15/04168/FULMAJ - Demolition of existing school buildings, conversion of building to form 12 apartments and building of 105 dwellings (117 units in total) with

associated access, parking and site landscaping (Site Area 4.09 ha) at Charles Church, St Wilfrid View Residential Development, Whitcliffe Lane, Ripon.