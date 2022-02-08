Planning applications received week ending February 4

Planning applications around the district

HARROGATE

Proposed cleaning to existing stonework on property at 8 Park Parade, Harrogate HG1 5AF.

Building of replacement fence, vehicle/pedestrian gates at 1.8m in height at Allotments, Pine Street, Harrogate.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Variation of condition 2 (approved drawings) to provide openable windows of planning permission 20/02490/FUL - Alteration to front step and access into building to provide for a disabled access, the addition of one window and four air

conditioning evaporator units and rendering of the building and replacement of existing front glazed cladding at Temple House, Raglan Street, Harrogate HG1 1LE.

Removal of existing green house and erection of replacement single storey outbuilding at 66A Kent Road, Harrogate HG1 2NL.

Approval of details under condition 5 (external works) of planning permission 21/02740/FUL - Building of an extension to existing office with associated external works at Harrogate Town AFC, Wetherby Road, Harrogate HG2 7RY.

Prior notification for the building of a single storey flat roof rear extension following the demolition of the existing single storey rear extensions. The proposed extension would extend 4.1 metres beyond an original rear wall and have a height to the eaves and ridge of 2.75 metres at 29 St Nicholas Road, Harrogate HG2 7PX.

Replacement of four wooden windows with white PVCu size and shape identical to present at Flat 35, Church Square Mansions, Church Square, Harrogate HG1 4SS.

Demolition of existing buildings and siting of a modular building on land at FMG repair centre at Nationwide Crash Repair Centre, Sykes Grove, Harrogate HG1 2DB.

Building of single storey rear extension, demolition of garage and erection of replacement side extension and front porch, hipped roof extension with building of rear dormer and alterations to fenestration at 3 Vernon Road, Harrogate HG2 8DE.

Approval of details under condition 4 (engineering drawings), condition 6 (highway surface water), condition 8 (vehicular access and parking), condition 9 (site egress), condition 10 (construction compound, parking and material storage),

condition 12 (surface water management), condition 17 (AIA and AMS), condition 19 (means of drainage) and condition 23 (secured by design) of planning permission 17/00213/OUTMAJ - Outline application for residential development of up to 14 dwellings with all matters reserved (Site Area 3.3 ha) at land comprising field at 429860 452555 Rossett Green Lane, Harrogate.

Building of single storey rear extension and first floor side extension, internal alterations at Syke House Farm, Whinney Lane, Harrogate HG3 1QF.

Alterations to external fenestration, building of two storey rear extension and wraparound single storey front and side extension at 2 Cavendish Avenue, Harrogate HG2 8HX.

Building of replacement canopy to front. (Revised Scheme) at 31-33 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate HG2 0NL.

Non-material amendment to allow alterations to fenestration of planning permission 21/02739/FUL: Building of a single storey rear extension and two storey rear extension. Conversion of loft to include a hip to gable extension and rooflights at 69 St Marys Walk, Harrogate HG2 0LS.

Full Planning Application for the building of two commercial buildings (Use Class E(G)) to form six units and four units respectively with associated parking and landscaping at land comprising development at 430762 451387 Thirkill Drive, Pannal.

Demolition of existing extension to rear. Building of two-storey extension to rear. Building of single-storey porch extension to the front at 18 Burn Bridge Oval, Burn Bridge HG3 1LR.

Kitchen refurbishment and conversion of the garage to include a utility and WC at 1 Buttercup Close, Killinghall HG3 2WU.

Approval of details under condition 3 (surface water), condition 4 (Flood Risk and Surface Water Management Strategy), condition 5 (highway drawings), condition 6 (Construction Method Statement), condition 8 (Construction Environment

Management Plan), condition 9 (scheme of works for footpath and road), condition 10 (road work completion), condition 13 (highway material disposal), condition 15 (Travel Plan) of planning permission 18/04183/FULMAJ - Building of 46 dwellings at land comprising field at 427874 456986 Otley Road, Killinghall.

Full application to make permanent the existing single storey external container gym facility erected on site under Ministry of Defence Permitted Development Rights in 2020 together with the provision of two additional external training

areas and the installation of an ACO channel drainage connection to existing infrastructure at Army Foundation College, Uniacke Barracks, Penny Pot Lane, Killinghall HG3 2SE.

KNARESBOROUGH

Non material amendment to planning approval 19/00397/FUL to allow replacement of originally proposed standing seam roof with flat GRP roof at Thornfield, Bond End, Knaresborough HG5 9AP.

NIDDERDALE

Proposed partial change of use of existing agricultural building to allow low-key wellbeing, educational and nature-related activities to take place in the building. Including addition of first floor window, car parking, external staircase, external Shepherd’s Hut and composting WC at Bank Wood Barn, Summerbridge.

Conversion of domestic store to form home office / ancillary use to host dwelling at White Wall House, White Wall Lane, Felliscliffe HG3 2JZ.

Conversion of barn to form one dwelling to include associated works and a new access. Conversion of outbuilding at Beech Croft, Dacre HG3 4ES.

Reserved matters application for building of two dwellings (appeal APP/E2734/W/19/3219604) with access, appearance, layout, landscaping and scale considered at land comprising field at 424270 459949 Nidd Lane, Birstwith.

Conversion of existing equestrian stable to form annex / holiday cottage / flexible ancillary space to Highfield Barn to include alterations to fenestration and roof at Highfield Barn, Cote Hill Road, Felliscliffe HG3 2LN.

RIPON

Listed Building Consent for the construction of a new single storey rear extension at Park House, 8 King Street, Ripon HG4 1PJ.