Planning applications received week ending January 28

Planning applications around the district

HARROGATE

Proposed new front door to the lower ground floor flat to be relocated from window to under the stairs and new steps down to be amended to suit at Flat 1, 15 York Place, Harrogate HG1 1HL.

Approval of details under condition 3 (materials) of Planning Permission 21/01102/FUL: Raising roof height, erection of single storey rear extension, erection of car port to side and balconies, alterations to fenestration and materials

and alterations to dropped kerb crossing location at 1 Dale Bank, Harrogate HG1 2LP.

Approval of details required under condition 5 (Tree protection plan) of planning permission 21/01834/DVCON: Variation of condition 2 (approved drawings) to allow alterations to footprint, ground levels, roof, dormers, height, fenestration hard and soft landscaping and boundaries to planning permission 18/00490/FUL (appeal APP/E2734/W/18/3218260) - Demolition of one dwelling; building of one dwelling; building of garden room at 28 Cornwall Road, Harrogate HG1 2PP.

Building of front porch, two and single storey extensions. Alterations to fenestrations and access gate at Woodstocks, 98 Cornwall Road, Harrogate HG1 2NG.

Building of dwelling and demolition of garage with associated landscaping at 12 Hill Rise Avenue, Harrogate HG2 0AF.

Building of single storey front extension (Revised Scheme) at 41 Harlow Avenue, Harrogate HG2 0AS.

Removal of four existing Antennas, six combiners and six ERS units located on water tower. The installation of three replacement Antennas on existing/new support poles at a top height of 21.65m; twelve ERS Units and six Combiners fixed to the existing/new support poles and additional ancillary development at Telecommunications Mast (O2) Harlow Hill Water Tower, Nursery Lane, Harrogate.

Building of boundary wall and timber fence with brick columns, railings and entrance gate. (Revised Scheme) at 1 Plompton Grove, Harrogate HG2 7DP.

Building of porch to front, erection of two storey rear extension, alterations to dropped kerb crossing and removal of tree ref T1 at 5 Leadhall Avenue, Harrogate HG2 9NH.

First floor bathroom extension at 11 Firs Drive, Harrogate HG2 9HB.

Application to Vary Conditon 2 (Approved Plans) and associated materials (Conditon 3) of consent - 19/03092/FUL at Bycroft, 3 Throstle Nest Drive, Harrogate HG2 9PB.

Building of one first Floor extension, one two storey extension and one single storey extension at 10 Gordon Avenue, Harrogate HG1 3DH.

Single storey rear extension, change in fenestration windows and cladding at 16 Leadhall Grove, Harrogate HG2 9ND.

Approval of details under condition 4 (tree roots) of planning permission 21/04318/FUL: Demolition of double garage and building of replacement double garage at 159 Forest Lane, Harrogate HG2 7EQ.

Proposed conversion and refurbishment including change of use of the existing property to form a ground floor Italian Trattoria Kitchen (Sui Generis (Hot food takeaways)) and two one bedroom apartments (C3 Dwelling Houses) to

the floors above at 54A High Street, Harrogate HG2 7JE.

Building of single storey side extension with timber cladding at 24 Rayleigh Road, Harrogate HG2 8QR.

Felling of one conifer (T1) within Harrogate Conservation Area due roots lifting the asphalt drive way at 2 Cavendish Court, Harrogate HG2 8HY.

Demolition of existing rear extension and building of replacement single storey rear extension at Flat 1, 19 Harlow Moor Drive, Harrogate HG2 0JX.

Felling of two Alder Trees (T1) and (T2) Due to broken and bent branches hanging over car park at Oakdale Golf Club, Oakdale Glen, Harrogate HG1 2LN.

Building of single storey rear extension, two storey front extension, internal remodelling and alterations to fenestrations at 11 Burn Bridge Oval, Burn Bridge HG3 1LR.

KNARESBOROUGH

Approval of details required under condition 5 (site levels), condition 8 (tree planting), condition 10, 12, 13 (highway details), condition 16 (surface water drainage) and condition 17 (EV charging points) of Planning Permission 19/02839/OUT: Outline application for demolition of existing dwelling and erection of five dwellings with access and layout considered at The Hollies, Stockwell Lane, Knaresborough HG5 0DA.

Building of single storey porch extension, replacement roofing to main dwelling, installation of solar panels and four rooflights at Glebe House, Farnham Village, Farnham HG5 9JE.

Change of use of land to garden with provision of detached car port at Electrical Contractors Store, St Johns Road, Scotton HG5 9HT.

Building of an agricultural mess/office building at Gibbet House Farm, Farnham HG5 9JP.

NIDDERDALE

Proposed new access track at Tang Beck Farm, Felliscliffe HG3 2JX.

RIPON

Front porch extension, two storey side extension, loft conversion with rear dormer extension, hardstanding area to front at 80 King Edward Road, Ripon HG4 1RR.

Building of side porch extension at 52 Borrage Lane, Ripon HG4 2PZ.

Two storey rear extension to existing dwelling to form kitchen and additional bedroom at Squirrel Lodge, Little Studley Road, Ripon HG4 1HD.

Demolition of existing conservatory and rear extension. Erection of a single storey and two storey rear extension at 32 Bishopton Lane, Ripon HG4 2QN.

Building of 26 dwelling houses with associated access and landscaping at site of Masham Auction Mart, Leyburn Road, Masham.

Building of a replacement building for use as machinery store at land comprising field at 420560 481047 Fearby Road, Masham.

New agricultural storage building at Knott Farm, Dallowgill HG4 3RD.

Approval of details required under condition 3 (Lime mortar specification and method statement) and condition 4 Colour and finish of light fittings) of applications 21/03464/FUL and 21/03465/LB - Installation of street lighting to bridge parapets, to include 14 street lights and two feeder pillars at Borough Bridge, South Side, Leeming Lane, Boroughbridge.