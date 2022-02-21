Planning applications received week ending February 18

Planning applications across the district

HARROGATE

Building of single storey rear extension at 81 St Johns Grove, Harrogate HG1 3AH.

Display of one externally illuminated fascia sign to front elevation at 34 Cheltenham Parade, Harrogate HG1 1DB.

Demolition of external walls, building of single storey extension, installation of rooflights, replacement windows and alterations to the internal layout at 1 Albert Terrace, Harrogate HG1 1HY.

Change of use to form 11 one bedroom apartments, two enlarged ground floor commercial units (Class E), and secure bin and cycle storage, including conversion, facade alterations and third floor roof extension at Parliament House, Parliament Terrace, Harrogate HG1 2QY.

Replacement of all windows on front elevation and one on rear to doubleglazed sash window. Replacement of dormer roof to pitched slate at The Coppice, 9 Studley Road, Harrogate HG1 5JU.

Replacement of existing roof to form an extension to include rooflights at Richmond Court, Flat 7 Union Street, Harrogate HG1 1BW.

Non material amendment to planning approval 19/00893/FUL - Change of Use of first, second floor and part of basement from Retail (Use Class - A1) to form four flats and associated residential space (Use Class - C3); Removal of fire escape staircase and extractor units; Building of staircase; Installation of two rooflights, fenestration, juliet balcony, door and replacement gate; alterations to fenestration and doors; Minor associated works, to allow the retention of existing steel fire escape; retention of two windows serving the basement; retention of waste, energy and recycling area and internal alterations to all residential units and retail space at 26 Oxford Street, Harrogate.

Building of two storey extension and widening of dropped kerb at 1 Duncan Close, Harrogate HG1 2DH.

Alterations to vehicular access including repositioning of stone pillar and replacement of gate; building of pedestrian access gate and addition of steel railings to stone front boundary wall at 19 Hereford Road, Harrogate HG1 2NW.

Building of single storey wrap around extension on western elevation, alterations to existing roof space to form additional living space with formation of dormer window and three balconies on southern elevation and alterations to fenestration at 17 Oakdale Manor, Harrogate HG1 2NA.

Conversion of existing garage to form living accomodation. Addition of first floor above existing garage, erection of rear extension to garage with roof terrace. Building of single storey extension to rear of dwelling and two storey link extension between dwelling and garage. Installation of five rooflights to dwelling and alterations to existing dormer windows to front and rear at Tower House, 26A Kent Road, Harrogate HG1 2LE.

Upwards extension to add a full first floor, demolition of existing rear extension and replacement with new single storey extension, front porch and replacement garage. (Revised Scheme) at 131 Leeds Road, Harrogate HG2 8EZ.

Non-material amendments to include changes to material finishes, removal of side windows, enlargement of one window, moving of rear garden store doors of planning permission 21/00517/FUL - Building of first floor and two storey extension; slate cladding to external walls and alterations to fenestration; formation of 2m high gate piers and 1m high stone wall with railings above to the front boundary at The Chestnuts, 2 Fulwith Road, Harrogate HG2 8HL.

Removal of existing kitchen extension and uPVC canopy structure. Construction of a single storey ‘wrap around’ extension at 3 Hill Top Avenue, Harrogate HG1 3BJ.

Building of one two storey side extension, one single storey rear extension and front porch at 119 Tennyson Avenue, Harrogate HG1 3LE.

Approval of details under Condition 3 (root protection), Condition 4 (tree protection) and condition 5 (foundation details) of planning permission 21/04277/FUL: Proposed single storey rear extension and infill to create a new porch with new pitch to roof above porch at 20 Barnwell Crescent, Harrogate HG2 9EY.

The construction of a loft conversion, including a hip to gable conversion and creation of a dormer window to the rear elevation at 7 Pannal Ash Road, Harrogate HG2 9AA.

Proposed new side dormer, alterations to existing fenestration and a remodelled terrace to the rear at 5 Wensley Road, Harrogate HG2 8AQ.

Proposed rear extension and alterations to existing fenestration at 6 St Marks Avenue, Harrogate HG2 8AE.

Building of two storey side extension, application of render and widening of dropped kerb crossing at 5 Hillside Road, Pannal HG3 1JP.

Building of single storey extension at 40 Valley Mount, Harrogate HG2 0JG.

KNARESBOROUGH

Listed building consent for ground floor bank to cafe and sport therapy rooms with external alterations including removal and replacement of stonework; installation of doors and alteration to fenestration; alterations to fire escape and internal alterations including removal and insertion of walls, formation of door openings, changes to floor slab, replacement ceiling/floor structures at 42 High Street, Knaresborough HG5 0EJ.

Building of one two storey extension and one single storey extension at 4 Woodpark Avenue, Knaresborough HG5 9DJ.

Extension to existing front dormer at 3 Princess Avenue, Knaresborough HG5 0AW.

NIDDERDALE

Prior notification for the building of a steel portal frame building to cover an existing silage clamp at Hampsthwaite House Farm, Grayston Plain Lane, Hampsthwaite HG3 2HS.

Building of stables / store at South Barn Springs Farm, Thornthwaite HG3 2QX.

Single storey side extension at 4 Glencoe Terrace, Sandy Lane, Glasshouses HG3 5DU.

Approval of details under Condition 7 (land contamination) and Condition 17 (Landscaping) of planning permission 20/04733/FUL: Conversion of barn to form single dwelling at Barn South West Of Stock Field Farm, Ripley Bank, Pateley Bridge.

RIPON

Listed building consent for the conversion of three floors above ground floor retail unit to form two flats (C3 use) to include internal alterations. Alterations to pitched roof to form a flat roof with parapet wall to provide external access arrangements. Installation of; external staircase, railings and two rooflights. Alterations to fenestration. Revised Scheme at 20 Fishergate, Ripon HG4 1DY.