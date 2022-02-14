Latest planning applications received week ending February 11

Planning applications around the district

HARROGATE

Certificate of lawfulness for existing use of property as dwellinghouse at rear of 43A Grove Road, Harrogate HG1 5EP.

Installation of new perimeter fence and associated gates and landscaping at land adjacent to Otley Road, Harrogate HG3 1PY.

Display of one internally illuminated fascia sign and two non-illuminated fascia signs. (Retrospective Application) at 46-48 Parliament Street, Harrogate HG1 2RL.

Demolition of garage and conservatory. Building of one, two storey extension, one, single storey extension, one dormer extension, replacement garage, alterations to fenestration and application of render at The Keys, 14 Rutland Road, Harrogate HG1 2PY.

Demolition of conservatory and single-storey extension; Building of a single storey rear extension, porch roof oak structure, Installation of fenestration and two rooflights; Alteration to fenestration at 53 Duchy Road, Harrogate HG1 2HB.

Building of detached garden store at 122 Duchy Road, Harrogate HG1 2HE.

Renewal of permission for one Portakabin and retrospective permission for second unit at Harlow Carr Gardens, Crag Lane, Harrogate HG3 1QB.

Building of single storey side/rear extension to enlarge existing extension with alterations to fenestration and doors at The Poplars, 453 Bilton Lane, Harrogate HG1 4DN.

Conversion of garages to accommodation. Roof alteration including lantern and rooflights, alterations to elevations and provision of roof terrace, carport, extension and door at The Cottage, 3 Otley Road, Harrogate HG2 0DJ.

Single storey rear extension. First floor extension over porch. Loft conversion with hip to gable and rear dormer extensions at 2 Cundall Way, Harrogate HG2 0DY.

Single storey extension to rear of garage, single storey extension to rear of house and dormer to rear of first floor bedroom at 1 Willow Gardens, Harrogate HG2 9NZ.

Approval of details under Condition 3 (materials) of planning permission 19/05261/FUL: Demolition of single storey store and formation of lean to roof; erection of single storey extension, erection of detached garage; rerendering of all elevations and alterations to fenestration at 7 Langcliffe Avenue East, Harrogate HG2 8JD.

Felling of one Conifer (T1) Due to lifting up paving. Crown reduction by 4m of one Eucalyptus (T2). Crown reduction by 2m of one Purple Plum (T3). Lateral reduction by 1m of one Lime tree (T4). Lateral reduction by 3m off road

side and 2m off neighbours side of one Yew Tree (T5) within Harrogate Conservation Area at 5 Brunswick Drive, Harrogate HG1 2PZ.

The removal of the two damage upper and two mid canopy branches of one Scots Pine (T1) of Tree Preservation Order No. 71/2021 at 22 Kent Road, Harrogate HG1 2LE.

Crown reduction up to 3m of four Oak trees and one Beech trees within Tree Preservation Order 41/2005 at Knox Hill Farm, Ripon Road, Harrogate HG3 2AH.

KNARESBOROUGH

Variation of Condition 2 (approved plans) for alter plans of planning permission 20/03868/RG3 - Building of two dwellings following demolition of garage block at Garage Block, Park Parade, Knaresborough.

Single storey side extension and patio area alteration at 4 Park Corner Fold, Scriven HG5 9EF.

Extension of an existing gypsy family site to provide an additional pitch at The Paddocks, Cass Lane, Calcutt, Knaresborough HG5 8JZ.

Demolition of existing rear extension and erection of larger single storey rear extension at 3 Belmont Grove, Blands Hill HG5 8JG.

NIDDERDALE

Building of rear dormer extension at Kipling Cottage, Greenhow Hill HG3 5JQ.

Enlargement of existing stone built lunch hut for guns and beaters at shooting box at 407726 471462, Lofthouse.

Approval of details required under condition 3 (Landscaping Scheme) and condition 6 (Materials) of planning permission 21/03042/FUL: Conversion of building for use as a cycle hire business with associated staff accommodation at Nidderdale Trout Farm, Low Laithe HG3 4BU.

Application for Footpath Diversion Springfield Farm Business Park at Springfield Farm Business Park, Cold Cotes Road, Felliscliffe HG3 2SG.

Re-roofing and extension of garage to form double garage with garden store at Cragg Hall Farm, High Birstwith HG3 2JL.

Steel portal frame straw shed, 32.0m x 13.72m, 6.71m to eaves and 8.55m to ridge. Clad on the north and west elevations with corrugated profile metal sheeting at land comprising Os Field 0030 Skipton Road, Kettlesing HG3 2LT.

Retrospective planning permission for the building of automatic gate and pillar structure at Silverdale Farm, Silverdale Close, Darley HG3 2PZ.

Approval of details under Condition 3 (landscaping) of planning permission 21/02857/FUL: Change of use of agricultural land to form extension to caravan park with no increase in unit numbers at Reynard Crag Holiday Park, Reynard Crag Lane, High Birstwith HG3 2JQ.

Demolition of rear extension and erection of single storey rear / side extension and alterations to fenestration at Meadowside, Station Lane, Hampsthwaite HG3 3AB.

RIPON

Building of three dwellings with associated access and parking at Skellgate House, 18 Water Skellgate, Ripon HG4 1BQ.

Approval of details required under condition 16 of planning permission 20/01051/RG3. Proposed demolition of existing garage block and construction of three terraced houses at site of garage blocks Russell Dixon Square, Holmefield Road,

Ripon.

Demolition of existing front porch and erection of single storey entrance hall at Redhills Manor, 49 Palace Road, Ripon HG4 1UW.

Conversion of three floors above ground floor retail unit to form two flats (C3 use). Alterations to pitched roof to form a flat roof with parapet wall to provide external access arrangements. Installation of; external staircase, railings and two rooflights. Alterations to fenestration. Revised Scheme at 20 Fishergate, Ripon HG4 1DY.

Prior notification for the building of a steel portal frame farm building at Hedge Nook Farm, Kirkby Moor Road To Hedge Nook, Kirkby Malzeard HG4 3QR.