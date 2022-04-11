Planning applications received week ending April 8

Planning applications across the district

HARROGATE

Single storey rear extension dormer to rear at 11 Woodhall Drive, Harrogate HG1 4JH.

Change of use of building to two self contained flats to include enlargement of lightwell to the rear, a new stair well to the front, balustrading, alterations to fenestration and additional fenestration at 7 Strawberry Dale, Harrogate HG1 5EF.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Proposed conversion of garage to form additional living space, first floor side extension, single-storey front extension and alterations to fenestration at The Coach House, 2A Coppice Drive, Harrogate HG1 2JE.

Conversion of existing classroom into kitchen, relocation of extraction system and installation of ventilation roof extract cowl at 128 Duchy Road, Harrogate HG1 2HE.

Non-material amendment to relocate the kitchen window and landscape work to the back garden to remove a former infill area, and push steps further back of planning permission 21/02980/FUL - Building of single storey extension to replace existing extension at 8 Swan Road, Harrogate HG1 2SS.

Variation of condition 2 (approved plans) of planning permission 21/05019/FUL - Removal of existing side extension, rear extension, dormers and garage. Building of new two-storey rear extension to include a balcony. Building of detached garage. Associated landscaping. Alterations to existing fenestration, external materials and roof (to include an increase in roof height) at Sundown, 59 Plantation Road, Harrogate HG2 0DB.

Demolition of existing garage and single storey side extension. Building of 1.5 storey extensions to rear and side, with integral garage at 7 Harlow Pines, Harrogate HG3 1PZ.

Building of two storey rear extension, single storey integral garage and porch extension and alterations to fenestration at 14 Woodlands Drive, Harrogate HG2 7AT.

Approval of details under condition 8 (materials) of planning permission 21/01794/DVCMAJVariation of conditions 2 (Approved Plans), 5 (Landscaping), 9 (Highway Routes), 10 (Sparrow Terrace), 11 (Swift Brick), 13 (Bat Boxes), 14 (Bat Boxes) and 15 (Hedgehog Boxes) of Planning Permission 19/04146/REMMAJ to allow for the replacement of four five bed ‘Sandhills’ house types with five bed ‘Sandringham’ house types with deeper rear ground floor projection, altered roof to two one bed dwellings, elevational changes to five ‘Lytham’ house types, and repositioning of bay windows and front doors of four ‘Camberley’ house types. Planning Permission 19/04146/REMMAJ granted the reserved matters for the building of 70 dwellings with Appearance, Landscaping, Layout and Scale considered under outline permission 17/04277/OUTMAJ at land comprising field at 431853 456117 Kingsley Drive, Harrogate.

Building of detached double garage with a home office above and new access gates to existing vehicular access. Felling of one Beech Tree and two Silver Birch Trees at 9 Fulwith Grove, Harrogate HG2 8HN.

Proposed single storey rear extension at 8 Goodrick Close, Harrogate HG2 9EX.

Building of two storey side extensions with installation of two windows on south west elevation at 36 St Marks Avenue, Harrogate HG2 8AE.

Building of side dormer, loft conversion and rooflights at 3 Wheatlands Road, Harrogate HG2 8BB.

Two storey side extension, single storey rear extension and addition of porch at 13 Wayside Crescent, Harrogate HG2 8NJ.

Proposed side extension with associated alterations to fenestration and internal layout at 1 Royal Gardens, Harrogate HG2 0NR.

Partial Removal of four windows to allow for four new Louvres for the proposed telecommunications upgrade at Spa Telephone Exchange, Back Royal Parade, Harrogate HG2 0NG.

KNARESBOROUGH

Demolition of existing dwelling to provide new replacement four bedroom dwelling at 43 Abbey Road, Knaresborough HG5 8HY.

Replacement of six doors with made-to-measure six panel fire doors to meet building regulations and fire safety standards at Eura Audit UK, 8 York Place, Knaresborough HG5 0AA.

Partial demolition of workshop. Conversion of workshops to form one residential dwelling, building of car port and formation of a car parking area at Thistle Products Rear Of Dunoon, Thistle Hill, Knaresborough HG5 8JW.

Proposed front and side extension to ground floor at The Pines, York Road, Knaresborough HG5 0SW.

Variation of condition 2 of 17/05491/REMMAJ (Reserved matters application (layout, scale, appearance and landscaping) for building of 600 dwelling houses) to allow substitution of house types on 48 plots within the residential phase west parcel of land at Manse Farm, Knaresborough.

New detached double garage, vehicular access from highway and associated hard standing at Tanglewood, 2 Park Way, Knaresborough HG5 9DP.

Notification of speed order (30 MPH) at Farnham Lane, Farnham HG5 9JS.

NIDDERDALE

Variation of condition 2 (approved drawings) of permission 21/02571/FUL to allow extension of lower ground floor at site of Greystones, Kettlesing HG3 2LR.

Variation of Conditions 2 (approved plans), 3 (surface water drainage) and 14 (surface water drainage) of planning permission 20/02500/DVCON to allow for various amendments to previously permitted scheme including: window alterations, and addition of chimneys and timber-framed porches to proposed dwellings; raising finished floor levels and ridge height of dwelling on Plot 1; and addition of a first floor (including increased eaves and ridge heights and addition of rooflights and first floor side door and window) and external staircase to garage to Plot 1 at land comprising field at 420945 459286 Stumps Lane, Darley HG3 2PG.

Building of single storey extension and conversion of existing store and passage to form utility room and replacement store at Gateways, Darley HG3 2QF.

Building of apartment block of up to three storeys to create 15 residential dwellings, with associated car parking. Provision of an electric car charging facility and change of use of existing stone frontage building to form associated kiosk, with associated alterations at Daleside Motors Central Garage, Pateley Bridge HG3 5HQ.

Demolition of existing accommodation and service blocks, phased redevelopment to include provision of new accommodation blocks, hub building, amenity blocks, workshops and stores on land at Bewerley Park Centre For Outdoor Education, Bewerley HG3 5JB.