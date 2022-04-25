Planning applications received week ending April 22

Planning applications across the district

HARROGATE

Demolition of garage and building of single storey side and rear wrap-around extension at 14 Woodlands Grove, Harrogate HG2 7BG.

Building of one dwellinghouse at land to the rear of 7 Laburnum Grove, Harrogate.

Proposed replacement of conservatory roof and frames at 142 Bilton Lane, Harrogate HG1 3JX.

Installation of one rooflight to rear (northern) elevation at 4 Springfield Mews, Harrogate HG1 2HP.

Removal of front covered area and building of front porch and alterations to fenestration at 44A Kent Road, Harrogate HG1 2ET.

Approval of details under condition 4 (noise report - amenity) of Planning Permission 21/02607/COU - Change of use of first floor offices/storage to self contained dwelling house (Flat). Change of use of ground floor retail unit in to two retail units and two storage units at 83 Knaresborough Road, Harrogate HG2 7LY.

Demolition of existing conservatory and building of single storey wrap-around extension at 49 Halstead Road, Harrogate HG2 8BP.

Building of single storey rear extension at 82 Meadowcroft, Harrogate HG1 3LH.

Conversion and extension of an existing garage to a self contained dwelling at rear of 13 to 15 Bachelor Gardens, Harrogate HG1 3EL.

Building of replacement timber open porch at Flat 2, 8 Park Road, Harrogate HG2 9BH.

Building of replacement porch on side elevation at 48 The Avenue, Harrogate HG1 4QD.

Approval of details under Condition 3 (Lighting Scheme), 6 (Maintenance Scheme), 7 (Community Use Agreement) of planning permission 20/01967/FUL: Replacement of existing natural grass football pitch with new 3G artificial grass pitch, installation of floodlighting, perimeter fencing, acoustic fencing and new access footpath at St Aidans Church Of England High School, Oatlands Drive, Harrogate HG2 8JR.

Approval of details under condition 26 (surface water) of planning permission 14/00854/OUTMAJ Outline application for residential development with open space, landscaping and associated access with access considered (site 7.7 ha).(Revised Scheme) at Dalesway Residential Development Phase 2, Skipton Road, Harrogate.

Crown Lift one Syncamore within Harrogate Conservation Area, lifting canopy from 7.9m to 4.2m above ground level at South Lodge, 20 The Oval, Harrogate HG2 9BA.

Lateral reduction to give property 2.5m clearance and remove three lower limbs of 1 Ash (T1). Crown reduction by 2-3m of one Lime (T2). Within Harrogate Conservation Area at 14 West Cliffe Mount, Harrogate.

Approval of details under condition 5 (BREEAM Final Certificate) of planning permission 17/00094/OUTMAJ as amended by 18/03379/DVCMAJ Outline planning application for building of office accommodation (use class B1a), light industrial use (use class B1c) and storage distribution use (Use class B8), nursing/care home (use Class C2) and close care accommodation (Assisted living use class C2) and formation of car parking and landscaping with access considered at land comprising field at 428235 453220 Beckwith Head Road, Harrogate HG3 1RB.

A portal steel frame, mono-pitch agricultural building at Crimple Head Farm, Beckwithshaw.

Listed Building consent for the building of timber framed link extension between dwelling and garage with alterations and conversion of garage to form garden room. Internal alterations and alterations to fenestration at Castle Close, Hollybank Lane, Ripley HG3 3AY.

KNARESBOROUGH

Rebuild flat roof carport as pitched roof accommodation to match host dwelling - Revised 21/05440/FUL at Stepping Stones House, Thistle Hill, Knaresborough HG5 8JW.

Felling of one Self Seeded Cherry within Knaresborough conservation area. Tree - Self seeded cherry. The tree roots have broken the wall and drive concrete. Fell tree and replace tree. Being advised by arborist as to type that will not create the same problem at 4 Castle Ings Close, Knaresborough HG5 8DJ.

Felling of one Prunus (T1) within Knaresborough conservation area at 16 Jockey Lane, Knaresborough HG5 0HF.

Proposed loft conversion, rear extension to lounge and internal alterations at Kirkstone, Arkendale Road, Ferrensby HG5 0QA.

NIDDERDALE

Building of single storey rear extension and alterations to roof to form gables at Holme Croft, Darley HG3 2PP.

Approval of details under condition 3, 4 (materials) and 13 (drainage) of planning permission 21/01584/FUL- Building of a single dwelling at Crossing Cottage, Glasshouses HG3 5QH.

RIPON

Approval of details under condition 4 (secure by design) and condition 7 (parking management plan) of Planning Permission 19/00864/DVCON - Variation of condition 2 allow for alterations to the approved plans of planning permission 15/00522/FUL - Building of nine apartments (Revised Scheme) at land East of Georgias Mews, High Skellgate, Ripon.

Application of monocouche render to the external walls at 44 Ailcey Road, Ripon HG4 1LW.

Conversion of existing garage into ancillary accommodation at 25 Bondgate Green, Ripon HG4 1QW.

The change of use from a mixed post office/retail use (Use Class E) to a parcel sorting space with associated Customer Service Point (Use Class B8) at Post Office, 1 Finkle Street, Ripon HG4 1AA.

Proposed rear sun lounge at 56 The Chase, Boroughbridge YO51 9JT.

Approval of details required under condition 3 (materials), 4 (trees), 5 (root protection areas), 7 (landscaping), 9 (ecology) Planning Permission (21/03683/REMMAJ) - Reserved matters application under outline permission 17/04319/OUTMAJ for the building of 256 dwelling houses (phase 1) with access, appearance, landscaping, layout and scale for consideration (revised scheme). Outline application was not subject to an EIA at land comprising field at 439839 464979 Boroughbridge.

Formation of outdoor horse area 60m x 40m with post and rail fencing to all sides at Moor End Farm, Littlethorpe HG4 3LU.

Felling of one Eucalyptus with replacement planting to rear of property within Masham Conservation Area at 10 Swinburn Court, Masham HG4 4HJ.

Building of slurry storage system to include above ground circular concrete slurry store, below ground slurry reception pit together with pump and pipework and concrete panel wall at Manor House Farm, Winksley HG4 3PG.