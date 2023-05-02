Planning applications across the district

HARROGATE

Prior notification for the building of a single storey rear extension. The proposed extension would extend 3.71 metres beyond an original rear wall, have a height to the eaves of 3 metres at 46 Hill Top Avenue, Harrogate HG1 3BH.

Provision of first floor accommodation by raising the ridge height and building a dormer window at 33 Stonebeck Avenue, Harrogate HG1 2BN.

Building of front and rear dormer roof extensions and alterations to fenestration at Hailey House, 55 Rutland Close, Harrogate HG1 2HF.

Construction of single storey rear extension, side extension, and additional storey. New parking area, boundary fence, and sliding gate to front at 5 Hampsthwaite Road, Harrogate HG1 2JH.

Single storey rear in-fill extension, addition of rear flat roof dormer and renovation of existing loft conversion at 16 Stonefall Avenue, Harrogate HG2 7NP.

Discharge of details required under conditions 3 (external materials), 4 (noise mitigation scheme), 5 (acoustic barrier) and 7 (travel plan) of planning permission – 22/04130/FUL Building of replacement terrace with spectator facilities and associated works, installation of seating to existing terraces and demolition of 1919 venue at Harrogate Town AFC, Wetherby Road, Harrogate HG2 7RY.

Proposed two storey side and rear extension partially covering existing single storey utility room. Building of single storey rear extension. Alteration to side dormer. Alteration of garage roof from flat to hipped pitched roof at 17 Grasmere Crescent, Harrogate HG2 0ED.

Change of use from class E offices to form a dwelling house C3 at 14-15 Regent Parade, Harrogate HG1 5AW.

Building of single and two storey extensions, formation of driveway and access. Building ofdormers and alteration to fenestration on front of existing dwelling at 25 Burn Bridge Oval, Burn Bridge HG3 1LP.

Painting exterior of garage. Reinstating window on south elevation at Flat 1, 37 West Cliffe Terrace, Harrogate HG2 0PU.

Application for approval of details required under Condition 16 (Root Protection Area) of planning permission 22/04373/FUL (Demolition of single-storey outbuilding and building of one dwelling, including access and boundary treatments) at site of Kingsley Farm, Kingsley Road, Harrogate, North Yorkshire.

Listed Building Application for an extension to existing studio annexe above existing garage including partial demolition in association with the domestic use at 30 Park Parade, Harrogate HG1 5AG.

Conversion of detached garage to form a home office and gym, including alterations to fenestration at 145 Leeds Road, Harrogate HG2 8EZ.

Construction of full width single storey rear extension to existing detached dwelling at 21 Mallinson Oval, Harrogate HG2 9HH.

Demolition of pre-fab external store, construction of one canopy for pole storage and one detached store at 1st Pannal Scout Group Scout Headquarters, Spring Lane, Pannal HG3 1NN.

Addition of pitched, tiled roof over single storey existing flat roof area at 37 Crossways Crescent, Harrogate HG2 7DG.

Internal alterations, loft conversion with addition of velux windows and alterations to fenestration at 4 Oak Terrace, Harrogate HG2 0EN.

Listed Building consent for erection of boundary treatment to front including iron metal railings and gate, removal of section of stone wall and associated soft landscape works at 1 Park Parade, Harrogate HG1 5AE.

Externally illuminated individual letters mounted to three elevations on the 2nd floor elevations at Second Floor, Town Centre House, Cheltenham Crescent, Harrogate, North Yorkshire.

New Driveway crossover, driveway and works to boundary walls at 22 Park Parade, Harrogate HG1 5AG.

Felling of one Plum Tree (T1) and one Ash Tree (T2) within Harrogate Conservation Area at The Mews Cottage, 1 Brunswick Drive, Harrogate HG1 2PZ.

Works to Tree Preservation order 14/1995 T10 hchnut. Felling of one Horse Chestnut tree (T10) and replacement planting with a more suitable species for the location (8-10cm Quercus Robber Fastigiata).The tree is currently growing into the phone lines as well as pushing a small wall over by the path at Woodlands, 42 Oakdale, Harrogate HG1 2LS.

Re-pollard Sycamore Tree (T1); Crown reduce by up to 3m to Purple Leaf Plum Tree (T2); Crown reduce by up to 2.5 to Purple Leaf Plum Tree (T3); Crown reduce by up to 1.5m to Pruple Leaf Tree (T4) within Harrogate Conservation Area at 1A Kent Avenue, Harrogate, North Yorkshire HG1 2ES.

KNARESBOROUGH

Two illuminated projecting signs, one illuminated 'totem,' sign, one non illuminated 'totem' sign, one non-illuminated wall mounted sign at Dower House Hotel, Bond End, Knaresborough HG5 9AL.

Demolition of the existing garage site and access lane to build one dwelling and to create a pedestrian public access route from Charlton Drive to the rear gardens of 7 and 9 Charlton Avenue at garden site between 12 and 14 Charlton Drive, Knaresborough HG5 0DW.

NIDDERDALE

Variation of Condition 2 of 6.49.148.A.DVCON to result in the separation of High Green Cottage from High Green Farm to form separate dwellinghouse from former ancillary accommodation to the main dwelling at High Green Farm, High Green Cottage, Wath Road, Pateley Bridge HG3 5PJ.

Replace the existing substation at Barton Croft, Main Street, Darley HG3 2QF.

Part conversion/part new build of agricultural building to form a new dwelling at Hew Green Farm, High Lane, High Birstwith HG3 2JL.

RIPON

Listed Building Consent application for renovation of the existing outbuildings, demolition of porch and building of two extensions at Room 3, 34 Market Place, Ripon HG4 1BZ.

Change of use of part premises (ground and 1st floors) from class E to Sui Generis use as a Bar/Cafe/Restaurant (No cooking proposed) at Oasis Florist, 5B Kirkgate, Ripon, North Yorkshire HG4 1PA.

