Inside this immaculate and luxurious £2.5m home with five acres of gardens

Natural light pours in to the very spacious living areas of the stylish, high-spec home.

The entrance hall leads in to an impressive reception hall, with a bespoke glass staircase, underfloor heating, and a dual aspect fireplace, while the family lounge area features bi-folding doors and a central media wall.

Also on the ground floor is a children’s playroom, a utility room, a guest w.c., and the stunning open plan kitchen with dining room.

This has a built in bar area, and a snug with bi-folding doors out to the gardens, forming an entertaining area with indoor to outdoor living, which is ideal for spending time with family and friends in the summer months.

A bespoke staircase in the reception hall leads to the first-floor and the main bedroom with modern en-suite shower room and dressing room.

With four further double bedrooms and two en-suite bathrooms is a luxurious house bathroom with a ‘Jacuzzi’ style bath and double length walk-in shower cubicle.

A gated gravel driveway with plenty of parking space leads in to the property and its detached double garage.

The scenic surroundings and far reaching views provide a tranquil backdrop to the gardens, with a high degree of privacy.

The property has an alarm system fitted with CCTV security cameras.

In its lovely rural location, this home has nearby links to the A64 and A1/M and is within easy reach of leading towns and cities in West and North Yorkshire.

Low Park Farm, Chantry Lane, Hazlewood, West Yorkshire, is for sale at £2,595,000, with Fine & Country estate agents, tel. 01937 583 535.

1 . Low Park Farm, Chantry Lane, Hazlewood, West Yorkshire An overview of the spectacular property. Photo: Fine & Country estate agents Photo Sales

2 . Low Park Farm, Chantry Lane, Hazlewood, West Yorkshire A modern winding staircase leads up from the hallway to the first floor. Photo: Fine & Country estate agents Photo Sales

3 . Low Park Farm, Chantry Lane, Hazlewood, West Yorkshire Impressive hallway space. Photo: Fine & Country estate agents Photo Sales