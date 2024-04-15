Inside this immaculate and luxurious £2.5m home with five acres of gardens

Natural light pours in to the very spacious living areas of the stylish, high-spec home.
The entrance hall leads in to an impressive reception hall, with a bespoke glass staircase, underfloor heating, and a dual aspect fireplace, while the family lounge area features bi-folding doors and a central media wall.
Also on the ground floor is a children’s playroom, a utility room, a guest w.c., and the stunning open plan kitchen with dining room.
This has a built in bar area, and a snug with bi-folding doors out to the gardens, forming an entertaining area with indoor to outdoor living, which is ideal for spending time with family and friends in the summer months.
A bespoke staircase in the reception hall leads to the first-floor and the main bedroom with modern en-suite shower room and dressing room.
With four further double bedrooms and two en-suite bathrooms is a luxurious house bathroom with a ‘Jacuzzi’ style bath and double length walk-in shower cubicle.
A gated gravel driveway with plenty of parking space leads in to the property and its detached double garage.
The scenic surroundings and far reaching views provide a tranquil backdrop to the gardens, with a high degree of privacy.
The property has an alarm system fitted with CCTV security cameras.
In its lovely rural location, this home has nearby links to the A64 and A1/M and is within easy reach of leading towns and cities in West and North Yorkshire.
Low Park Farm, Chantry Lane, Hazlewood, West Yorkshire, is for sale at £2,595,000, with Fine & Country estate agents, tel. 01937 583 535.
More property: www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/for-sale-in-wakefield-here-are-16-new-properties-added-to-the-wakefield-housing-market-this-week-4587288
www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-rural-village-home-with-great-living-space-and-an-amazing-garden-4578262