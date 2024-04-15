The property's five acres includes a beach and lake, that is suitable for swimming.The property's five acres includes a beach and lake, that is suitable for swimming.
The property's five acres includes a beach and lake, that is suitable for swimming.

Inside this immaculate and luxurious £2.5m home with five acres of gardens

Set in five acres of land, with stunning landscaped gardens and a lake, Low Park Farm is an exceptional, modern home that is one of five farm building conversions with fabulous open views.
By Sally Burton
Published 15th Apr 2024, 10:34 BST

Natural light pours in to the very spacious living areas of the stylish, high-spec home.

The entrance hall leads in to an impressive reception hall, with a bespoke glass staircase, underfloor heating, and a dual aspect fireplace, while the family lounge area features bi-folding doors and a central media wall.

Also on the ground floor is a children’s playroom, a utility room, a guest w.c., and the stunning open plan kitchen with dining room.

This has a built in bar area, and a snug with bi-folding doors out to the gardens, forming an entertaining area with indoor to outdoor living, which is ideal for spending time with family and friends in the summer months.

A bespoke staircase in the reception hall leads to the first-floor and the main bedroom with modern en-suite shower room and dressing room.

With four further double bedrooms and two en-suite bathrooms is a luxurious house bathroom with a ‘Jacuzzi’ style bath and double length walk-in shower cubicle.

A gated gravel driveway with plenty of parking space leads in to the property and its detached double garage.

The scenic surroundings and far reaching views provide a tranquil backdrop to the gardens, with a high degree of privacy.

The property has an alarm system fitted with CCTV security cameras.

In its lovely rural location, this home has nearby links to the A64 and A1/M and is within easy reach of leading towns and cities in West and North Yorkshire.

Low Park Farm, Chantry Lane, Hazlewood, West Yorkshire, is for sale at £2,595,000, with Fine & Country estate agents, tel. 01937 583 535.

More property: www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/for-sale-in-wakefield-here-are-16-new-properties-added-to-the-wakefield-housing-market-this-week-4587288

www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-rural-village-home-with-great-living-space-and-an-amazing-garden-4578262

An overview of the spectacular property.

1. Low Park Farm, Chantry Lane, Hazlewood, West Yorkshire

An overview of the spectacular property. Photo: Fine & Country estate agents

Photo Sales
A modern winding staircase leads up from the hallway to the first floor.

2. Low Park Farm, Chantry Lane, Hazlewood, West Yorkshire

A modern winding staircase leads up from the hallway to the first floor. Photo: Fine & Country estate agents

Photo Sales
Impressive hallway space.

3. Low Park Farm, Chantry Lane, Hazlewood, West Yorkshire

Impressive hallway space. Photo: Fine & Country estate agents

Photo Sales
The spacious, contemporary lounge.

4. Low Park Farm, Chantry Lane, Hazlewood, West Yorkshire

The spacious, contemporary lounge. Photo: Fine & Country estate agents

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:CCTVA64North YorkshireWest Yorkshire