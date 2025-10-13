Land acquired for proposed development of 60 homes in Harrogate
Housebuilder Avant Homes North Yorkshire has exchanged contracts on 5.61-acres of land at Knox Lane, Harrogate.
Subject to planning, the housebuilder will construct 10 different house types within the £16m development, that will include semi-detached and detached homes available at various prices.
The developer anticipates submitting plans for the proposed project in November.
Avant Homes North Yorkshire’s regional managing director, Richard Hosie, said: “Exchanging contracts on this site in Harrogate is an exciting step towards growing our development portfolio across North Yorkshire.
“Our ambition is to build quality new homes that are practically designed and energy efficient and this site offers a great opportunity to do so in a popular location where people want to live.
“We look forward to working with North Yorkshire Council and submitting our plans to deliver a new and thriving community for Harrogate.”
