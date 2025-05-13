Inside this super-stylish period property with six bedrooms, for sale at £1.85m

Just two families have owned Corner Close over the past 60 years. The house overlooks the bowling green in an area lined with trees and classic Victorian and Edwardian architecture.

A stained-glass front door leads in through the porch and in to a bright hallway, as an introduction to the ground floor of the charming period home.

A beautifully proportioned formal sitting room has a feature fireplace, while the stylish media room has French doors that open to the garden.

There's a versatile study, and an impressive open-plan kitchen and dining space.

In the well equipped kitchen is bespoke in-frame cabinetry, a large central island, and a spacious dining area, along with a quaint window nook that's perfect for relaxed gatherings. A utility room and a guest w.c. are additional facilities.

Upstairs are three sizeable double bedrooms, one of which is part of a luxurious principal suite with a private dressing room and an en suite bathroom.

One other bedroom has its own en suite facilities, while the third is served by the contemporary house bathroom.

The second floor offers three more double bedrooms and two bathrooms, providing flexible accommodation that’s ideal for larger families or for accommodating guests.

A good size garage with internal access to the lower ground floor is a versatile space used currently as a home gym.

Gates open to a block-paved driveway to the front, with an additional secure entrance to the rear, that leads to the garage.

Corner Close, Langcliffe Avenue, Harrogate, is for sale at a price of £1,850,000, with North Residential, Harrogate, tel. 01423 530088.

