Inside this super-swish £2.2m home with fabulous views, for sale near Harrogate

This stone-built and fully renovated home within a plot of over two acres has an open plan interior, with beautiful country views.

From the reception hall with its bespoke turned staircase leading to a gallery landing, is an impressive 29ft living room.

Wide windows showcase the surrounding scenery, and the room has a contemporary, floating wood burner as a feature.

The ground floor also has a sitting room, a snug, an office, and a cinema room with tiered seating levels.

Contemporary units line the kitchen walls, with integrated appliances, an island with a breakfast bar, and space for a table and chairs.

Four individually styled double bedrooms are on the first floor, the main one having its own large dressing room and an ensuite bathroom. There is also a separate en-suite shower room.

Two further bedrooms have en suite facilities, and one has a dressing room too. There is an additional family shower room.

Double timber gates give entry to the property with its long driveway and a large, lawned front garden with newly planted trees.

Further lawned areas, with paved pathways, mixed shrubs and box hedging are to the side and rear of the house.

There's a detached timber-framed garage block with versatile space on its first floor that could suit numerous purposes from a workshop to a home office.

Another outbuilding is currently used for storage, and there is ample parking space.

Knabs Ash House has an ideal location, on the fringe of the Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty but just a few miles from the centre of Harrogate and all its facilities.

Knabs Ash House, Skipton Road, Felliscliffe, Harrogate, has a price tag of £2,200,000 and is for sale with Hopkinsons, Harrogate, tel. 01423 501201.

