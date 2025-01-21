Owned by the same family for over 700 years, Ripley Castle ​is a stunning 14th Century Grade l​-listed building​ that displays three different styles of architecture ​from its construction over almost 500 years.

​An impressive gatehouse built in the 1450s​ leads in to the grounds, with the Carriage Lawn and the tallest​ part of the castle​ - The Old Tower, ​dating from 1555​, with huge stone buttresses.

The remainder of the castle was rebuilt in the 1780s​, with the exception of the coach house and stables which followed some 24 years later.

​Particular rooms of note​ within the castle include the Georgian reception hall, the Oval Drawing Room,​ and a second drawing room, both with exceptional views over the lakes and deer park.

The Hall​'s magnificent cantilever staircase ​has a fine example of an armorial stained-glass window​ above it.

The Keep ​was built around 1555​, and the Tower Room​'s oak floor was originally part of the deck of The HMS Rose, an 18th Century 20-gun frigate.

The Knight’s Chamber is one of the​ country's most remarkable Tudor rooms​, with ​an original oak ceiling and wall panelling. The ​'Wagon Roo​f' is one of only three to have survived. Adjoining the Castle to the north are the ​estate ​offices and ​east ​wing, with extensive rooms​ used for weddings and other events.

​East of the castle is the Gift Shop and Grindhus Coffee Shop, ​while The Tea Room​ and parking are opposite, wi​th a barn currently occupied by ​'Talking Newspapers​' studios.

Vistas from the Castle are breathtaking​, and the parkland plays host to ​many commercial and community events, from lakeside concerts, to classic car rallies and the Ripley Agricultural Show.

The Castle Apartmen​t, arranged over the first and second floors​, with an independent staircase​, has three reception rooms, 11 bedrooms, ​six bathrooms, attic store rooms and a ​two-bedroom caretaker​'s apartment.

The​ arched gatehouse was formerly the guard room and keepers lodge​, and i​s currently a one-bedroom apartment with store rooms.

Stunning listed walled gardens and grounds extend to about ​four acres (1.6 ha). Within the grounds are a range of listed pavilions including The Garden Room and The Orangery, w​ith palm trees and tropical plant​s.

At the eastern end of the garden is The Old Squash Court and adjoining bothies.

​A productive kitchen garden provides ingredients to the Castle and Boars Head. Also within the garden are Old English climbing roses, a millennium knot garden and an orchard with a variety of fruit trees.

Ripley Castle, Ripley, Near Harrogate, North Yorkshire, is for sale at £15,000,000, with Carter Jonas, Harrogate, tel. 01423 523423.

1 . Ripley Castle, Ripley, Near Harrogate, North Yorkshire A grand reception room with intricate decorative detail. Photo: Carter Jonas, Harrogate Photo Sales

2 . Ripley Castle, Ripley, Near Harrogate, North Yorkshire Archways feature in this striking hallway. Photo: Carter Jonas, Harrogate Photo Sales

3 . Ripley Castle, Ripley, Near Harrogate, North Yorkshire Interior rooms feature period fireplaces and large windows, with extensive views. Photo: Carter Jonas, Harrogate Photo Sales