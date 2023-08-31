Inside this £1.25m home for sale within 'most sought after' village
Its sizeable plot includes gardens to three sides of the property, with plenty of driveway parking and a triple garage.
There's a large and welcoming reception hall that leads to ground floor rooms.
A stone inglenook style fireplace with living flame gas fire is a central feature of the sitting room, that has French doors leading out to the gardens.
Further French doors to the extensive outdoor patio areas are also a feature in the spacious dining room.
Within the newly fitted kitchen are units with a range of integrated appliances, and a central island with breakfast bar that links to a sizeable and versatile family room.
A separate utility room has an exterior door, and there's a useful study along with a ground floor w.c..
From the gallery landing on the first floor is a main bedroom with a Juliet balcony looking over the garden, with extended views. A luxury en suite has a whirlpool bath and separate shower, with a vanity washbasin.
A further bedroom has a dressing area and an en suite wet room, while the remaining three are served by a modern house bathroom.
There is plenty of driveway space with this property, and a private, lawned rear garden is well stocked and maintained with paved patio areas, two decked seating areas and a working garden.
Countryside and golf course views can be enjoyed from all angles.
Linton is a picturesque village to the south-east of Harrogate, within easy striking distance of the A1 and the main motorway network.
This home in Avon Garth, Linton, Wetherby, is for sale at £1,250,000, with Beadnall and Copley estate agents, Wetherby, tel. 01937 580850.
