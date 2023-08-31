Inside this £1.25m home for sale within 'most sought after' village

This cul-de-sac home in the much sought-after village of Linton has far reaching views over Wetherby golf course to open countryside beyond.

Its sizeable plot includes gardens to three sides of the property, with plenty of driveway parking and a triple garage.

There's a large and welcoming reception hall that leads to ground floor rooms.

A stone inglenook style fireplace with living flame gas fire is a central feature of the sitting room, that has French doors leading out to the gardens.

Further French doors to the extensive outdoor patio areas are also a feature in the spacious dining room.

Within the newly fitted kitchen are units with a range of integrated appliances, and a central island with breakfast bar that links to a sizeable and versatile family room.

A separate utility room has an exterior door, and there's a useful study along with a ground floor w.c..

From the gallery landing on the first floor is a main bedroom with a Juliet balcony looking over the garden, with extended views. A luxury en suite has a whirlpool bath and separate shower, with a vanity washbasin.

A further bedroom has a dressing area and an en suite wet room, while the remaining three are served by a modern house bathroom.

There is plenty of driveway space with this property, and a private, lawned rear garden is well stocked and maintained with paved patio areas, two decked seating areas and a working garden.

Countryside and golf course views can be enjoyed from all angles.

Linton is a picturesque village to the south-east of Harrogate, within easy striking distance of the A1 and the main motorway network.

This home in Avon Garth, Linton, Wetherby, is for sale at £1,250,000, with Beadnall and Copley estate agents, Wetherby, tel. 01937 580850.

1 . Avon Garth, Linton, Wetherby Beautiful, private gardens are surrounded by countryside. Photo: Beadnall and Copley estate agents, Wetherby Photo Sales

2 . Avon Garth, Linton, Wetherby The spacious fitted kitchen has a central island unit with breakfast bar. Photo: Beadnall and Copley estate agents, Wetherby Photo Sales

3 . Avon Garth, Linton, Wetherby The open plan arrangement takes in a versatile family area. Photo: Beadnall and Copley estate agents, Wetherby Photo Sales

4 . Avon Garth, Linton, Wetherby A large, stone, inglenook-style fireplace with a living flame gas fire is a central feature of the lounge, that has French doors to the garden. Photo: Beadnall and Copley estate agents, Wetherby Photo Sales