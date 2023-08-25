News you can trust since 1836
We take a look at 15 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week

IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 15 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week

There are some really lovely and stunning properties across the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week, from August 21.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 25th Aug 2023, 15:30 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 15:30 BST

Here we take a look at fifteen new properties that are for sale in the Harrogate district on the Zoopla website right now...

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/

This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Myrings for £260,000

1. Eleanor Road, Harrogate

This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Myrings for £260,000 Photo: Zoopla

This two bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Myrings for £265,000

2. Granby Park, Harrogate

This two bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Myrings for £265,000 Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Persimmon for £360,000

3. Penny Pot Gardens, Killinghall, Harrogate

This three bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Persimmon for £360,000 Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom and one bathroom terraced house is for sale with Myrings for £225,000

4. Chatsworth Place, Harrogate

This three bedroom and one bathroom terraced house is for sale with Myrings for £225,000 Photo: Zoopla

