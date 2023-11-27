Inside this £1.25m high spec yet economical home that overlooks The Stray

This stunning town house has a prime location overlooking Park Parade and Christ Church, along with the parkland of The Stray.

The unique, high spec property set over three floors has been future-proofed and offers economical living, with the benefit of a lift, together with an attractive staircase.

Its comforts include underfloor heating to the ground floor, triple glazing and strong insulation, plus natural stone roof tiles.

Sunshine and warmth flood main areas throughout the day, and the house is designed to maximise views across The Stray.

Its interior comprises a sleek entrance hall that offers lift access, and a ground floor cloakroom.

There's a fabulous open plan living and dining kitchen with bay window that overlooks The Stray, while doors lead out to a rear courtyard.

The kitchen has fitted units and integrated appliances, along with a concealed and useful utility cupboard.

To the first floor is an impressive, open plan and bay fronted living room, with a recessed study area.

The main bedroom with an en-suite bathroom and dressing room is also at this level, off a large landing with storage and lift access.

To the second floor is a guest bedroom with a large dormer window and a modern en-suite shower room, along with the house bathroom and a further double bedroom with wardrobes and dormer window.

A landing with study area also has extensive storage space.

To the rear of the property is a flagged, walled courtyard and a large timber shed.

The existing gas boiler in the property can be replaced with an air source pump in the future.

This home in Park Parade, Harrogate, is for sale at £1,250,000, with Nicholls Tyreman estate agents, Harrogate, tel. 01423 503076

