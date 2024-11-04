Inside this updated £1.1m Knaresborough home with sensational river views

Riversedge is a distinctive property with a versatile, modern interior laid out over four floors.

With landscaped gardens and grounds, its picturesque riverside location includes both mooring and fishing rights.

A striking oak staircas​e, with intricate wrought ironwork, is prominent in the entrance hall, while solid oak doors and stained-glass feature throughout the house.

The triple aspect sitting room is spacious with French doors to the riverside balcony. Traditional features include decorated oak ceiling timbers, and a stone fireplace, housing a gas fire.

The breakfast kitchen​ with seating area i​s recently updated and extended​, ​with Shaker-style units ​and integrated appliances​, while a formal ​beamed dining room​ displays large windows ​with serene views​ over the water.

At lower ground level is ​a versatile reception room​ with a private terrace​, then a fully-fitted utility room​, and a modern shower room​.

​On the first floor is a spacious landing with ​a stained-g​lass roof light​.

​Along with a dual-aspect guest bedroom ​is a house bathroom​, and the principal bedroom ​with stunning views​, an en-suite bathroom, ​and a separate walk-in shower.

The second-floor bedroom ​again has the views, plus a bespoke dressing room, ​and eaves storage​. This room could easily be transformed into an office or studio, and has a separate ​w.c..

Riversedge​ has a private gated drive, with off-road parking and a​ detached garage.

Stone-flagged terraces offer the perfec​t setting for al fresco dining, ​or entertaining, within grounds with mellow stone walls, ​deep planted borders, mature trees and lawn.

Riversedge, 18, Abbey Road, Knaresborough, HG5 8HY is priced at £1,100,000, with Buchanan Mitchell, Boroughbridge​, tel. 01423 360055​.

