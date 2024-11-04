Inside this updated £1.1m Knaresborough home with sensational river views

Riversedge is a distinctive property with a versatile, modern interior laid out over four floors.
With landscaped gardens and grounds, its picturesque riverside location includes both mooring and fishing rights.
A striking oak staircase, with intricate wrought ironwork, is prominent in the entrance hall, while solid oak doors and stained-glass feature throughout the house.
The triple aspect sitting room is spacious with French doors to the riverside balcony. Traditional features include decorated oak ceiling timbers, and a stone fireplace, housing a gas fire.
The breakfast kitchen with seating area is recently updated and extended, with Shaker-style units and integrated appliances, while a formal beamed dining room displays large windows with serene views over the water.
At lower ground level is a versatile reception room with a private terrace, then a fully-fitted utility room, and a modern shower room.
On the first floor is a spacious landing with a stained-glass roof light.
Along with a dual-aspect guest bedroom is a house bathroom, and the principal bedroom with stunning views, an en-suite bathroom, and a separate walk-in shower.
The second-floor bedroom again has the views, plus a bespoke dressing room, and eaves storage. This room could easily be transformed into an office or studio, and has a separate w.c..
Riversedge has a private gated drive, with off-road parking and a detached garage.
Stone-flagged terraces offer the perfect setting for al fresco dining, or entertaining, within grounds with mellow stone walls, deep planted borders, mature trees and lawn.
Riversedge, 18, Abbey Road, Knaresborough, HG5 8HY is priced at £1,100,000, with Buchanan Mitchell, Boroughbridge, tel. 01423 360055.
