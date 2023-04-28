News you can trust since 1836
The exterior view of the period property that has been fully refurbished.

See inside this period townhouse - for sale in Harrogate with a stylish new interior

A unique townhouse bang in the centre of Harrogate has undergone a full renovation and is for sale with quality fixtures and fittings.

By Sally Burton
Published 28th Apr 2023, 08:00 BST

Town House 2 is a versatile home with original period features, that include a staircase leading up from the hall, dating from 1885.

There's a sitting room to the front of the house, with solid wood flooring and bespoke wall panelling.

To the rear is the open plan dining kitchen with a central island, bespoke shaker units, Silestone worktops and a range of integrated appliances.

There is plenty of living space - ideal for entertaining friends and family, with room for a six-seater dining table.

A set of French doors lead out to the private rear garden. There's a separate, fully fitted utility room, and a ground floor w.c..

The first floor landing is ideal as home office or reading space, with a view to enjoy.

Three double bedrooms all have modern fully en suite shower or bathrooms, all of which have underfloor heating.

A new resin pathway wends from the front of the house to the rear, and there is parking for two cars.

The private lawned garden has patio seating and is ideal for al fresco dining.

The unique contemporary offers what the agents term a fantastic ‘café culture lifestyle’.

Town House 2, Raglan Street, Harrogate, is for sale at £950,000, with North Residential, tel. 01423 530088, and is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

The contemporary style interior of the property.

1. Town House 2, Raglan Street, Harrogate

The contemporary style interior of the property. Photo: North Residential

The private lawned garden with patio.

2. Town House 2, Raglan Street, Harrogate

The private lawned garden with patio. Photo: North Residential

The sitting room has a solid wood floor and panelled walls.

3. Town House 2, Raglan Street, Harrogate

The sitting room has a solid wood floor and panelled walls. Photo: North Residential

The stylish kitchen has bespoke shaker-style units and a central island with breakfast bar.

4. Town House 2, Raglan Street, Harrogate

The stylish kitchen has bespoke shaker-style units and a central island with breakfast bar. Photo: North Residential

