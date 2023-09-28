Inside this bright and alluring city cottage with an award-winning garden
An idyllic-looking home with a country cottage air, it is actually within easy distance of the shops, services and many attractions of the cathedral city centre.
Its interior rooms comprise a porch, and a spacious lounge that has a bow window and French doors out to a private terrace overlooking the garden.
There's another bow window in the large and brightly lit dining room.
In addition to the breakfast kitchen with fitted units and quartz worktops, there's a useful pantry and a separate utility or boot room. A study and a cloakroom complete the ground floor accommodation.
To the first floor are four bedrooms, with two having their own en suite facilities, and two with a 'Jack and Jill' style en suite.
The guest suite is private accommodation, accessed by a separate staircase.
There's a lawned front garden with planted borders and patio seating areas, a double garage and a driveway with plenty of parking space.
A rear landscaped garden with a patio area also has a courtyard surrounded by established planted borders.
Rose Cottage, Borrage Lane, Ripon, has a price tag of £595,000, with Beadnall Copley estate agents, Ripon.
