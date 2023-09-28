Inside this bright and alluring city cottage with an award-winning garden

With its profusion of flowers, Rose Cottage is an apt name for this lovely cottage in Ripon that has an award winning garden.

An idyllic-looking home with a country cottage air, it is actually within easy distance of the shops, services and many attractions of the cathedral city centre.

Its interior rooms comprise a porch, and a spacious lounge that has a bow window and French doors out to a private terrace overlooking the garden.

There's another bow window in the large and brightly lit dining room.

In addition to the breakfast kitchen with fitted units and quartz worktops, there's a useful pantry and a separate utility or boot room. A study and a cloakroom complete the ground floor accommodation.

To the first floor are four bedrooms, with two having their own en suite facilities, and two with a 'Jack and Jill' style en suite.

The guest suite is private accommodation, accessed by a separate staircase.

There's a lawned front garden with planted borders and patio seating areas, a double garage and a driveway with plenty of parking space.

A rear landscaped garden with a patio area also has a courtyard surrounded by established planted borders.

Rose Cottage, Borrage Lane, Ripon, has a price tag of £595,000, with Beadnall Copley estate agents, Ripon.

