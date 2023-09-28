News you can trust since 1836
Inside this bright and alluring city cottage with an award-winning garden

With its profusion of flowers, Rose Cottage is an apt name for this lovely cottage in Ripon that has an award winning garden.
By Sally Burton
Published 28th Sep 2023, 16:05 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 17:27 BST

An idyllic-looking home with a country cottage air, it is actually within easy distance of the shops, services and many attractions of the cathedral city centre.

Its interior rooms comprise a porch, and a spacious lounge that has a bow window and French doors out to a private terrace overlooking the garden.

There's another bow window in the large and brightly lit dining room.

In addition to the breakfast kitchen with fitted units and quartz worktops, there's a useful pantry and a separate utility or boot room. A study and a cloakroom complete the ground floor accommodation.

To the first floor are four bedrooms, with two having their own en suite facilities, and two with a 'Jack and Jill' style en suite.

The guest suite is private accommodation, accessed by a separate staircase.

There's a lawned front garden with planted borders and patio seating areas, a double garage and a driveway with plenty of parking space.

A rear landscaped garden with a patio area also has a courtyard surrounded by established planted borders.

Rose Cottage, Borrage Lane, Ripon, has a price tag of £595,000, with Beadnall Copley estate agents, Ripon.

