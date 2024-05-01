Inside luxury home with 2.5 acres, five reception rooms and five bedrooms

Nidd Park Stables, with around two-and-a-half acres of grounds, has five reception rooms, one of which is an impressive snooker room with panelled walls.

Features in the sitting room include circular skylights and a stone fireplace, then there's a study or office, the formal dining room, and a bright garden room with glass ceiling and French doors out to the rear terrace.

A stunning open-plan kitchen with breakfast area, designed by Clarity Arts, has a vaulted ceiling with timber beams, modern units, a breakfast bar, central island and an Aga. Above the stove is a feature brick chimney.

With the adjoining utility room, is a pantry and further storage.

The principal bedroom, at ground floor level, has a walk-in dressing room and luxury en suite bathroom.

A further versatile room could be an additional bedroom, then to complete the ground floor there's a boot room, wine room and boiler room.

Three double bedrooms, two with built-in storage, are on the first floor, with a family bathroom that has a freestanding copper bath and separate wet-room shower.

A gated vehicle entrance to the side of the house leads to a block-paved driveway and rear parking.

There is an integrated triple garage, three barns, and a stone outbuilding with development potential.

The walled front garden has planted beds with pathways, while the rear garden includes a patio seating area, a pavilion with adjoining hot tub and an extensive lawn with trees and hedgerows.

Nidd is a small village surrounded by glorious parkland, just four miles north of Harrogate.

Nidd Park Stables, Nidd, Harrogate, HG3 3BN has a guide price of £2,350,000, with Strutt and Parker, Harrogate, tel. 01423 561274.

