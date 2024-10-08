Inside Knaresborough town house with stunning top floor living-kitchen and river views

Arranged over four floors, the upper three floors all have floor to ceiling glazing and balconies, to maximise the lovely outlook.

Flexible living space throughout includes an entrance hallway to the third floor, with a guest w.c., then an impressive open-plan kitchen with dining and living space, and its own balcony with extensive views.

The kitchen area has quality integrated appliances, with fitted units, white Quartz worktops and a breakfast bar.

It opens to the dining and snug areas with bi-folding doors out to the balcony.

The second floor landing leads to a large lounge, with bi-folding doors and balcony. A bedroom with double doors opens to an enclosed, front terrace seating area, and a house bathroom.

To the first floor is the main bedroom suite, with walk-in dressing room, luxury en-suite bathroom, and balcony.

There is also a utility room, and the ground floor has two further bedrooms, one with double doors to a private rear courtyard, and a cinema room, along with a large walk-in store cupboard.

The property is approached by a private road, and has two allocated parking spaces with an electric car charging point.

To the rear is an enclosed, south-facing courtyard garden, with a gate leading to open plan lawn space, shared with the neighbouring properties, that has pleasant views stretching as far as the River Nidd.

The property has immediate access to a wide range of amenities, including the train station.

This home in Castle Ings Court, Knaresborough, HG5 8FF is for sale at a price of £850,000, with Hunters estate agents, Harrogate, tel. 01423 536222.

