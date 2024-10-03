IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 15 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week

We take a look at 15 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this weekWe take a look at 15 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week
We take a look at 15 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week

By Lucy Chappell
Published 3rd Oct 2024, 16:05 GMT
There are some lovely properties across the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week.

Here we take a look at fifteen properties that are for sale in the Harrogate district on the Zoopla website right now...

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk

This two bedroom and two bathroom ground floor apartment is for sale with Carter Jonas for £795,000

1. Park Parade, Harrogate

This two bedroom and two bathroom ground floor apartment is for sale with Carter Jonas for £795,000 Photo: Zoopla

This five bedroom and three bathroom detached house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £650,000

2. Crag Lane, Knaresborough

This five bedroom and three bathroom detached house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £650,000 Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Myrings Estate Agents for £315,000

3. Hill Top Crescent, Harrogate

This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Myrings Estate Agents for £315,000 Photo: Zoopla

This two bedroom and one bathroom first floor apartment is for sale with Myrings Estate Agents for £440,000

4. Park Drive, Harrogate

This two bedroom and one bathroom first floor apartment is for sale with Myrings Estate Agents for £440,000 Photo: Zoopla

