Harron Homes to offer Help for Heroes donation this Armed Forces Day weekend

Armed Forces Day logo

All UK Armed Forces personnel employed by the Army, Navy or RAF as well as anyone who served in the wars in Afghanistan or Iraq qualify for the Harron Homes Armed Forces Discount Scheme. Military servicemen and women will be offered a £500 contribution for every £25,000 on the cost of the new property they are buying, up to a maximum £5,000 contribution.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The discount can be used in conjunction with the Armed Forces Help to Buy Scheme which has been extended to the end of December 2022, and enables members of the Armed Forces to borrow up to 50% of their salary to a maximum of £25,000, interest free.

To celebrate Armed Forces day on June 25, the housebuilder is also making a £50 donation to Help for Heroes for every reservation taken over the weekend.