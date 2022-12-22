Harrogate street named the second most expensive in Yorkshire
A street in Harrogate has been named as the second most expensive in Yorkshire following an annual review by Halifax into house prices across England and Wales.
Fulwith Mill Lane in Harrogate has been named the second most expensive street in Yorkshire, with the average house price standing at £1.77 million.
The most expensive street in Yorkshire was revealed to be Manor House Lane in Leeds, where the average house price is £2.367 million.
The Purey Cust in York city centre, took third place where the average value is £1.754 million.
Nationally, Phillimore Gardens in the London borough of Kensington tops the list.
Average house prices on the street will now set buyers back an eye-watering £23.8 million.
Kim Kinnaird, Mortgages Director at Halifax, said: “For almost all of us, these homes and their eye-watering price tags are the stuff fantasy house hunts are made of.
“Unsurprisingly, London roads occupy the top ten streets in the United Kingdom.”