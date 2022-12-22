Fulwith Mill Lane in Harrogate has been named the second most expensive street in Yorkshire, with the average house price standing at £1.77 million.

The most expensive street in Yorkshire was revealed to be Manor House Lane in Leeds, where the average house price is £2.367 million.

The Purey Cust in York city centre, took third place where the average value is £1.754 million.

Nationally, Phillimore Gardens in the London borough of Kensington tops the list.

Average house prices on the street will now set buyers back an eye-watering £23.8 million.

Kim Kinnaird, Mortgages Director at Halifax, said: “For almost all of us, these homes and their eye-watering price tags are the stuff fantasy house hunts are made of.

