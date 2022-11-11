Two Yorkshire spas named as finalists in the Good Spa Guide Regional Awards 2022

Yorkshire has been included in the ‘best spa in the North East’ category for the regional finals, with the winners being announced later this month.

Grantley Hall, in Ripon, and Rudding Park Spa, in Harrogate, have both been nominated in the category. They will be hopinh to be named the winner in a group which also features Rockcliffe Hall, just over the border in Darlington, Spa at Ramside in Durham and Serenity Spa at Seaham Hall, in Durham.

Grantley Hall was recently named the English Hotel of the Year in the AA Hospitality Awards while Rudding Park was given the AA Accessible Award in the same event.

Caitlin Dalton, director of the Good Spa Guide, said: “With visits from Newquay to Tipperary, our Spa Spies have travelled far and wide to find the best in the spa industry this year. The 2022 Good Spa Guide Regional Awards celebrate those spas that have blown us away with their outstanding facilities, exceptional eco-credentials, fabulous food and top-notch treatments.”